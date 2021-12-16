Even after suspension of justice, ALMG approves the 2022 IPVA freeze in Minas Gerais – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Sarah Torres/ALMG



The Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG) approved, in a single round, in the early afternoon of this Wednesday (15th), unanimously (55 votes to 0), the bill that freezes the Tax on the Property of Motor Vehicles (IPVA). The approval took place even with the injunction of the Court, which determined the suspension of the assessment.

The request for suspension was presented this Wednesday morning by the General Counsel of the State of Minas Gerais, arguing that the Legislative House failed to comply with the constitution and also the regulations by allowing the bill to be examined before voting on the fiscal recovery.

The vote took place at ALMG because the Legislative House was not notified of the injunction before voting began. As it is a single round, the text should go to the Executive.

IPVA freezing

Authored by Deputy Bruno Engler (PRTB), the bill provides that the table for charging the tax in 2022 is that of 2020, before the increase in car prices suffered over the past few months, as a result of the covidence pandemic. 19.

“It is not fair for Minas Gerais to pay this valuation, as it is already experiencing financial shortages due to the covid-19 pandemic,” said the deputy.