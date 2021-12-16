Ex-Malhação, Isabella Scherer wins MasterChef and dismisses her career as an actress · TV News

Actress from Malhação – Viva a Diferença (2017) and Bom Sucesso (2019), Isabella Scherer won the eighth season of MasterChef on Tuesday night (14). The artistic career was in the past. “I leave here crazy to do an internship and work in a professional kitchen”, declared the daughter of athlete Fernando Scherer, Xuxa.

In the final of the culinary competition, Isabella overcame Kelyn Kuhn and Eduardo Prado and won over judges Erick Jacquin, Henrique Fogaça and Helena Rizzo — Paola Carosella’s replacement on the jury bench. A favorite to win the reality show since the beginning, the actress became champion by presenting a totally vegan menu.

“It’s the realization of a dream. Very surreal, a big madness. I can’t believe I’m here. Along with the trophy, I also gained many friendships, self love and the certainty of what I want to do for the rest of my life”, he celebrated. she in an interview on the Band website.

“I’m sure this is what I love to do. I leave here eager to do an internship and work in a professional kitchen. I want to learn and serve others. I think I discovered, more than ever, the pleasure of feeding someone”, said the model.

“I ran away from my comfort zone, made recipes I thought I didn’t have time, invested in crazy ideas and ran from what was simple or too easy. It’s a personal achievement. I raised the difficulty level. I knew if I lost it by raising one A flag, something in which I believe and with a political bias, would be very gratifying”, completed the cook.

In addition to the title of greatest amateur cook of the year, Isabella also earned the prize of BRL 300,000, BRL 5,000 in purchases per month in a marketplace, a gastronomic trip, a full kitchen, appliances, an advertising contract and also a course of traditional techniques of French cuisine at Le Cordon Bleu Brasil.

“I’m going to save the money and I want to study and learn from great chefs, in the daily life of a restaurant. One day, I intend to use the prize to open a business, but I don’t want to make any hasty decisions. I leave here with more thirst for learning than I am I entered”, concluded the champion.