Ex says André Gonçalves paid the pension and ‘gave more than agreed’ | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram André Gonçalves and Myrian Rios have a child together

André Gonçalves is serving house arrest for owing his daughters’ child support. In addition to the two girls, the actor is also the father of Pedro Arthur, the result of his relationship with Myrian Rios. Unlike the other exes, the actress defends the artist and says that André always helped with his son’s pension when he was working.

“I can say that whenever André was working, he paid the pension and gave much more than what was agreed as a gift for his children”, says Myrian. The actress believes that the child support law needs a review, in the case of parents who cannot afford it because they are sick or out of a job.

“I would like to make it clear that, in my opinion, the Alimony Law should be amended. We know that many parents do not pay the alimony due to carelessness and irresponsibility. However, we also know that there are cases in which parents become sick, unemployed and In these cases, I believe that the father, proving that his financial situation is not good and is unable to catch up on the outstanding balance, he should not be taken to prison, which will make it difficult for him to be hired and work”, says the former by André Gonçalves.