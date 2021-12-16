Ex-wife of Ávine Vinny breaks the silence and makes an unexpected announcement after denouncing singer for threat

Laís Netherlands, ex-partner of vinny avine, used social media in the last tuesday (14) to speak out about the denunciation of the threat he made against the singer – which resulted in a warrant issued for his arrest in flagrante delicto.

In a text published in Stories, she explained that she had no intention of harming her daughter’s father. “The case remains in secrecy from the court and will have to be analyzed by the judiciary. I inform you that all decisions taken in the process, come from evidence and reports with witnesses”, started.

“The objective is to protect me and the minor involved, and it should be pointed out that these are personal issues that concern the family environment, with any conduct by third parties who do not know the full content of the facts, in an attempt to defame, being invasive and criminal the victims”, he continued.

“There is no intention of harming anyone professionally. However, I believe that much more important than the vain and sad media exposure is the effectiveness of the law and the adoption of appropriate measures in favor of achieving justice and preventing any type of violence.”, he said.

Holanda concluded the matter by noting that, although she has withdrawn the complaint, the justice is still working on the case.

“If there is any information needed by society, due to the professional issue, we inform you that the measures and decisions were taken by the justice and not by the victim”, ended.

Ávine Vinny thanks ex-partner

Ávine, through his social networks, shared a text thanking Laís for having gone back after the complaint:

“I never thought we could get through this, but luckily everything was clarified and resolved in the best way. TI have to thank Laís for having taken into account our life history”.

“I have to thank her for being sensitive to this procedural issue, with the aim of not harming anyone, especially for our daughter, to whom we both have always dedicated a lot of love”, fired on the occasion.

Check out:

Vinny’s ex wife on the stores!🗣🆘 pic.twitter.com/62HT8QME03 — Julia (@juliagrudinha) December 14, 2021