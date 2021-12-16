Exclusive: Tom Holland reveals to Hugo Gloss if he said goodbye to “Spider-Man”, and reacts to the nickname “Maria Fifi of Marvel”; come watch!

The wait is about to end! To the delight of all marvetes, premieres this Wednesday (15), “Spider-Man: No Return Home“! Starring Tom Holland, the film has become one of the most awaited by fans of heroes, who for months have been fueling various theories about the direction the neighborly friend’s story will take. After all, is there or is not more than one Peter Parker appearing on screen? If so, who will be behind the masks of the “stubborn”? Oh, and will we have a fourth movie in the saga coming up?! There are a lot of questions…

Some of them were even made to Tom himself by journalist Bruno Rocha, our Hugo Gloss. Lately, Holland has been very emotional and has been crying at the events to promote the film. Yesterday (14), the Brit attended a premiere in California and couldn’t hold back his tears when he was acclaimed by fans. It is known that, originally, the artist’s contract with Marvel foresaw three Aranha’s solo films — that is, technically, “Sem Volta Para Casa” would be the last of them.

Curious, Gloss questioned whether this emotion of Tom’s was related to an alleged farewell of the actor to the character. After pondering for a few seconds, the boy gave a somewhat dubious answer: “No, I’m not saying goodbye to Spider-Man, because it will always be part of my life. Am I going to play this character again? I’ll have these movies for the rest of my life, I’ll have the memories, I’ll have the relationships I made… Spider-Man changed my life and my life will continue to change because of him, so no, I don’t I’m saying goodbye to Spider-Man”.

Throughout his career, Tom has already given away several super secrets, ahead of time, about the productions he participated, including the armored “Avengers: Ultimatum”. No wonder he became the real “Maria Fifi” of Marvel. Hugo Gloss revealed and explained the nickname for the star, who, witty, had fun. Holland, however, proved to be more cautious than ever and zipped his mouth in the promotion of the new feature — something that for a good gossip like him has not been easy at all! Hahahaha

“It’s really hard, I mean, you know, the trailers came out, and the trailers were really well done and they’re so fun and they apparently show you all the surprises in the movie. But when I say the trailer is just the tip of the iceberg, it really is. So I’m keeping so many secrets right now that I’d love to tell you! I would love to give you the interview that blows up the internet, but unfortunately someone from Sony would run through that door and kill me.”, he joked.

And what surprises would these be, huh? Most fans are sure that this is the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to the role of Peter Parker. This, by the way, would be something totally viable, since the plot talks about the “multiverse” and brings back villains faced by other versions of the stubborn, like Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina).

“I love reading fan theories. And I think Marvel and Sony read fan theories a lot, because they’re writing these movies right up until just before release, and sometimes fans have great ideas, and they’re able to change certain aspects of the movie to facilitate these theories. But yeah, I love reading fan stuff, and you know, it’s always exciting when someone is right, but they don’t know they’re right and it’s just an idea. So they’re great”, evaluated Holland.

The fandom was in an uproar even when photos leaked on the internet showed Andrew on a set of recordings, wearing the Spider’s uniform. Gloss even tried to get some secret information, and wanted to know how it was for Tom to meet with Garfield, but the Brit dodged saying that “it would be wonderful to work with Andrew“.

“I actually saw Andrew last night at a party here in Los Angeles. And we were talking about how we would love to work together. We never got a chance to really share the screen, but, well, we’re both Southwest London kids, and, you know, we both love acting, and I think he’s an amazing guy and a wonderful actor, so if I had the opportunity to work with Andrew would be… It would be wonderful. And it would be really cool to be able to spend more time with him and share some stories about our experience with Spider-Man. So yeah, that would be great”, declared.

Whether this is true or not, we can’t say for sure… We just have to go to the cinema to take the test, right?! In the meantime, check out the interview with Tom Holland in full: