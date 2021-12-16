F1: Eddie Jordan praises Hamilton’s stance after he lost title

Eddie Jordan believe that Lewis Hamilton faced defeat with good intentions by losing the world title of Formula 1 for Max Verstappen. It was the first time that the seven-times champion has not won the drivers’ championship since he was defeated by his former teammate. Mercedes, Nico Rosberg, in 2016.

The Brit’s furious reaction was justified by the confusing restart procedure during a safety car at the final Abu Dhabi GP, but he congratulated and praised his opponent, with whom he had several contacts during the season and described as “crazy” for his aggressive driving in the Saudi Arabia.

The ex-Jordan boss believes Hamilton was being too soft and intimidated a little by a young driver from Jordan. red bull hungry.

“You can’t deny the title of Verstappen,” the Irishman told BBC. “On the other hand, I think Lewis opened the door to that. He allowed someone as aggressive as Max to beat him and take his championship.”

“I think Hamilton has been very good for a long time and I think he needs to get stronger again. I think it has to do with body language, listen to how he spoke after the race, he was very sporty.”

“All of Britain can be proud of what he’s done, but the good guys don’t win titles and he’s become a good guy. He’s the best driver I’ve ever seen and I’ve seen some of the best drivers in my day. I can say that I really idolize him.”

Although Mark Webber has suggested that Hamilton might consider retiring based on a post-race comment, his colleague. David coulthard believes the former world champion will return.

“Hamilton’s dedication is unquestionable,” said the Briton. “He is a phenomenon and an incredible athlete. He has already signed an agreement to stay for another two years, he is a team person, committed to his team and will be there next year to win his eighth championship.”

“I think he has peace of mind. It’s just one of those moments in his career that won’t spoil the many wonderful moments. he lived for those moments. Yes, he would have liked to win, but he showed his excellence again.”

