Fafá de Belém joins ‘The Voice Family’ as a technique for ‘The Voice +’ | 2021

The 10th season of The Voice Brasil is already in its final stretch and, now, it’s a little while away for the public to get back to having fun and being emotional with The Voice +, an exclusive musical reality for talents over 60 years old. In the second season of the show, scheduled to debut on January 30, participants will be able to count on something new in the coaching team: Fafa de Belem, the owner of the most famous laugh in Brazil.

With more than 45 years of career, the artist joins Ludmilla, Daniel and Mumuzinho to meet candidates full of stories and with enough experience to delight and amuse the public. A veteran of “The Voice Family”, Daniel celebrates the singer’s arrival on the program:

“We’ll have a different class and a little more joy, because Fafá is light, she has very good energy and everything will flow together: music, good singers, experienced people and art. It’s a combination of factors , and she comes to brighten up this story even more”, celebrates Daniel.

Ludmilla, who debuted as a reality show technician in The Voice +’s first season, also celebrates Fafá’s arrival on the team:

“She’s amazing, right? Fafá is an icon of our music. To be a technician in the same edition as her is an honor”, says Ludmilla.

Mumuzinho who doesn’t hide his joy with the novelty is also:

“Fafá is a reference for me and I have the greatest affection. A struggling woman, who has musicality in her vein and heart, and brings music from Pará that represents so many people. She has a charming smile and one of the funniest laughs ever I know,” celebrates Mumuzinho.

Earlier during the More you, newcomer Fafá and veteran technicians spoke about the expectation for the new season of the reality show; watch!

Are you a fan of The Voice?

What fascinates me most about the program is that you hear the voice and it’s for her. Often, the appearance and style of the candidate can lead us to make a decision, while the key is how the singer touches our soul, that enchants me in all versions of ‘The Voice’. I watched and cheered a lot on the first season of ‘The Voice +’. What I think is coolest is that the program gives opportunity to people who have been on stage professionally or who have never given up their soul, the stage space, and it gives them a first or second chance. That’s fabulous, because in life today, the 60 is the new 30.

What is your expectation as a technician in the program?

I was very happy with the invitation. Even because I will be able to interact with a generation of singers that is not mine, but I love it. And I believe I can learn a lot from them. I think we can change it, I’m very happy. What do I expect from me? The crybaby! (laughter) I’m sure there will be laughter, but tears too.

What is the main advice you intend to give to candidates on your team?

Tuning and emotion. There is no such thing as singing out of tune. Whoever wrote the song wrote all the notes. So watch the notes. Want to make a bossa? Okay. But out of tune, no. This is my fundamental criterion. As well as emotion. It’s no use, either, if you stay tuned only for the note and technique and not show emotion, not make people goosebumps. This is my guidance, for me and for life. I will basically be aware of that. The technique is essential to help, the basis to build all this, but, cold singer, for me, it doesn’t happen.

With the artistic direction of Creso Eduardo Macedo, the new season of The Voice + is scheduled to premiere on January 30, on TV Globo, and airs on Sundays, after Maximum Temperature.

