Fan asks and Maisa surprises by revealing the breakup with Nicholas Arashiro after 4 years together: “We decided a few days ago”

Maisa Silva announced this Wednesday night (15), that her relationship with Nicholas Arashiro came to an end. Through social networks, she shared a text, in which she assured that, despite the end, the affection between them remains stronger than ever. The two had been together for four years and were one of the most beloved couples among fans.

The revelation came during an interaction between the actress and her followers on Instagram. One of them asked if she was still dating, and Maisa replied: “Hi guys all right? Out of respect for everyone who always showed great affection for us, I have to say that Nick and I are no longer dating. He was my first great love and I was his, we lived 4 beautiful years together with lots of learning, laughs, fulfilled dreams and loyalty, but we decided a few days ago that the best thing would be for each one to go their own way”, he wrote.

The artist also said that the end was smooth, without fights, and decided by the two: “We ended up with no heartache and fights, so speculation is unnecessary. Our friendship prevails and I ask you to take into account the fact that Nicholas is not a public person, wants to avoid overexposure and has his privacy respected. I will also not be giving interviews on the subject. We are grateful and count on everyone’s understanding and empathy”. Check out:

On Twitter, the artist gave more details about the breakup and said she is prepared for the “uproar”. “And yes, I’m prepared to hear: ‘I don’t believe in love anymore’ and ‘ending famous is all without a fight, right?! I doubt!’. But there’s not much way to control what the other prefers to believe, so I’m at peace that we know that although it wasn’t easy, it was respectful like the 4 years of dating.”, he explained.

And yes, I’m prepared to hear “I don’t believe in love anymore” and “I finish famous it’s all without a fight, I doubt it…”

But there’s no way to control what the other prefers to believe, so I’m at peace that we know that although it’s not easy, it was respectful like the 4 years of dating. 💗 — +a (@maisa) December 15, 2021

Maisa began her relationship with Nicholas at age 15. The now ex-boyfriend, does not usually expose details of his personal life, but appeared in posts with statements by the actress while they were dating.