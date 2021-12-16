FAQs Cruzeiro SAF: questions and answers about the club-company plan in Raposa | cruise

More Cruise News SAF:

Fox still doesn’t have a defined investor. But he believes that by being allowed to trade most shares with the investor (today, the statute only allows for 49%) to trade, he will speed up the implementation process. But it will still take a few months to complete. Which does not mean that the financial contribution, for example, arrives earlier.

ge: Why the cruise Do you want to become a club-company?

Paulo Assis: – Every day, for us, the Cruzeiro in the format it is in today is distressing. The general idea is that Cruzeiro can become a company. And, with that, in addition to attracting resources, because as a company you sell part of the company’s shares to a third party, it also gives you the possibility to pay the debt with a special modality, which includes centralization of executions, extrajudicial or judicial recovery . Cruzeiro has already opted for the centralization of payment to be made through a single payment method. And we have until the beginning of next year to present this payment plan. It is a way for Cruzeiro to return to growth, which, on the one hand, involves indebtedness and on the other hand, attracts investors. Every day that passes, for us, the Cruise in the format it is in today is distressing.

How is the question of club debt?

– Cruzeiro opted for the centralization of executions. We have to present a payment plan for this debt. We can pay 60% of this debt in six years. If I pay in six years, I can ask for another four years to pay the remaining 40%. That is, in practice, I have 10 years to pay. How will the association pay the debt? SAF has to allocate, during this period, 20% of the monthly revenue to cover the payment. In addition to the 20%, you have to allocate 50% of the profit, if you have it in the period.

What will be decided at Friday’s general meeting?

– Our members will be able to decide on the expansion of the percentage to be negotiated by SAF, which is already incorporated, already has CNPJ. It is already approved that we can sell up to 49% of SAF shares. Friday will be (voted) to be able to trade and holding 10% of the shares. Doesn’t mean we’re going to sell 90%. We will always try to get the best deal for Cruzeiro, regardless of what percentage will be negotiated.

Why keep the 10% in the club’s hands?

– Retention of 10% is essential for the association to have decision-making power on sensitive matters, such as changing the color of a uniform, anthem, city changes, future changes in the format of society. It is important to keep 10%, but this will make us more attractive in the market.

If approved on Friday, what effect the crossedro wait?

– Our expectation is that the speed of negotiation will be greater. There is euphoria. But nothing will happen overnight. There will be no magic. It is a fundamental move for Cruzeiro, and involves an increase in the percentage. But there is no magic. The market, more than it welcomes, it demands that the club be traded with control. It’s kind of an imposition for the business to happen.

what the cruise search in the investor?

– In this fundraising process, it is not just how much the investor will invest in Cruzeiro. It is the expertise he will have, the doors he will open, the interactions. The volume of money is important. But it is one of the indicators that we are going to assess. The speed that money will enter the money as well. You can wait, but you will suffer longer, without being able to face the necessary investments now. These are variables that we have to try to balance and solve at the same time.

Why does the investor need to keep the majority of shares?

– When the prospecting process began, there was an understanding that it would be difficult to have a minority investor. We all know that. We work in parallel for this search for this profile. Given that it was not possible, that we stressed the market in a good way with this possibility, we are now back with this definition to seek an increase in the percentage, because the format that exists in Brazil today, we only see the possibility of the guy being a partner of the club. And, in practice, this is not how the market works. The investor wants to have power of command. What matters in Cruzeiro is football. Those who put money in want to have control over the investment that will be made, over what, how they will spend it, who will be sold, when.

Is SAF not able to work with the investor with the minority of shares?

– I won’t say that we won’t be able to sell the controller if it doesn’t change, but it will be very difficult in the current format.

Where does the investor’s initial contribution go?

– The amount, eventually raised for the investor, does not go to the association. It will be fully invested in SAF. The revenue that SAF will generate. The assets that are in football, which generate revenue for Cruzeiro Associação, will be transferred to SAF. Of this income, 20% I have to transfer to the association. This is provided for in the business plan, which is presented by potential investors. A hypothetical number. If SAF generates R$100 million, R$20 million has to be transferred to the association. Furthermore, if SAF makes a profit, they will assume that R$ 10 million in a year, R$ 5 million will go to the association.

Does the money received from SAF’s profit and income necessarily have to be used to pay off debt?

– 100% (of what the association receives from SAF) must be paid in debt. There is even a joint responsibility of SAF directors to transfer this money to the association, and the association’s funds to pay the debt. This is in the law.

How is the function of the cruise as an association before the SAF?

– The association will maintain a seat on the board of directors, but the investor, in this new format, will have command power

When the cruise need to present the payment plan for debt centralizations?

– In the case of SAF, it also has the possibility of paying the debt with a special modality, which includes centralization of executions, extrajudicial or judicial recovery. Cruzeiro has already opted for the centralization of payment to be made through a single payment method. And we have until the beginning of next year to present this payment plan. It is a way for Cruzeiro to return to growth, which, on the one hand, involves indebtedness and on the other hand, attracts investors.

What is the expectation of the cruise about sports scores for 2022?

– The focus is always to win the game. Perhaps, we have to align expectations of when we will reach a level of competitiveness from where we have been. There is a process to be resumed. Of course, the expectation for 2022 is a much better year in terms of sport than the last two, coexisting with reduced revenues, anticipation of revenues, with legal blockages, a series of problems that impacted our finances, including living with delays. For 2022, already in this new SAF format, with more rationalized debt structuring, which we will have to bear the expenses of the operation. To build a stronger, more competitive team. Interests converge. A winning team is worth more. It being worth more, it attracts investment. The idea is to make a good operation for Cruzeiro, for the fans, for the investor and for the association. To see the Cruzeiro strong, competitive. It’s a process.

There is no magic solution. We are not going to be born 2022 with a superchampion again, but we are going to fight, compete. In the coming years, we expect to regain a prominent position.

How long for the entire implementation?

– Fatally, we are going to a moment of transition. But nothing prevents him from helping us on Monday. We know that speed is important. The volume of features, we do not know when it would enter. But, in practice, he could already start acting on Monday. So, it will depend a lot on who the investor will be, if they have the expertise. If so, it will be a higher speed that will help. sometimes no, it will need a longer diagnosis. There is a process for evaluating the business, which we call due diligence, which is to carry out the entire contractual evaluation between Cruzeiro and the investor, which takes time. Between the definition of the investor and the realization of it to have a perfect legal deal, but nothing prevents him from being able to anticipate part of the support, because it is essential. We know that there are pressing issues for Cruzeiro to work in 2022.