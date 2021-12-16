Far beyond a friendly: Uefa and Conmebol are even studying a League of Nations together | international football

Conmebol and Uefa want more than organizing a match between the champions of america cup and of the Euro , as they did this Wednesday, when announcing that Argentina and Italy will face off in London on June 1, 2022 . The two continental confederations are considering making new tournaments – for national teams and clubs, women’s football, youth football, futsal and beach soccer – in addition to advancing in alliances involving the training of coaches and referees.

At the virtual meeting held by representatives from both continents, an approved proposal is to integrate the 10 teams from South America to the League of Nations, competition created in 2018 that brings together all 55 European teams. For this, a technical group was constituted.

The new tournament would give the coaches of the teams from South America the opportunity to have clashes again in the preparation period for the Cup between teams from South America and Europe, something that does not happen anymore because of the League of Nations.

The format has not been defined. They discussed the possibility of the South Americans joining groups together with European teams. Another idea is for Conmebol to make its own League and then join the finalists from each continent in a kind of “mini Cup“.

Alejandro Dominguez, president of Conmebol, and Aleksander Čeferin, president of Uefa, after meeting in February 2020

The two confederations are now trading partners. Conmebol and Uefa decided to open a joint office in London in March to enable the series of tournaments in various modalities.

With the exception of the game between continental champions – which already has three editions agreed: 2022, 2024 and 2028 – thehe other possibilities involving the main men’s teams can only be implemented after the Copa America and Euro 2024, because the world football calendar until then is all tied up.

An important consequence of any possible modification will be the change in the format of the South American Qualifiers. As of the 2026 World Cup, Conmebol will have 6.5 spots (six direct and one for the recap). The assessment at Conmebol is that, with so many vacancies, it will no longer make sense to maintain the current format – consecutive points and 18 rounds.

Asked about the creation of the new tournament, which would replace the League of Nations, CBF reported that the proposal was pleased, but details on the format and dates of competition for the competition will still be debated. by the technical group formed by the two entities.

The calendar is at the center of a dispute that FIFA is currently having against Uefa and Conmebol. FIFA is seeking approval for a radical change in the calendar, which calls for a World Cup every two years. The continental confederations are against, because that in practice would devalue their own selection tournaments. The ECA (Association of European Clubs) is also against.

Next Monday, FIFA will organize a (virtual) symposium to discuss the matter. No decision will be taken at the meeting, which was scheduled two months ago, when Uefa and Conmebol threatened to leave FIFA and not play in the World Cup if the idea was taken forward. Since then, the idea has faded.

By opening a joint office in London, the only two continental confederations that have won all 21 editions of the World Cup send the message to FIFA that this alliance is more than just talk.

Italy won Euro 2020

Conmebol also wants to use this alliance to advance recognition, by UEFA, of licenses for technicians granted in South America. started in the 2021 editions of the Euro and Copa America.