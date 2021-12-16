Farm 13: After bullshit, Lary Bottino shows injuries and suggests prosecution against Liziane; model reacts and cites strong threat from influencer

The final stretch of “A Fazenda 13” has been marked by a series of confusions… During the last party of the edition, Liziane Gutierrez played a big fight with Lary Bottino, after having overturned a glass of drink in Erasmo Viana. The first eliminated went to the influencer, who came to fall hard on top of one of the decoration tables. From then on, confusion was generalized and Liziane was expelled from the celebration.

Through Instagram, Lary spoke about what happened after scenes of the “shack” were shown on TV, during the edition of the program this Wednesday (15th). At first, the ex-pea shared photos of bruises on her legs and behind her ear, which would have been caused by the shove she took from Gutierrez.

Afterwards, Bottino explained the reasons for confronting and throwing alcohol at Liziane, after seeing the model do the same with Erasmus. “I’ve already been wrong a lot. This reality show changed my life internally. I keep evolving, but I learned to respect the limits of everyone around me and not judge because I know how much it hurts to be judged. What did I do was a reaction to seeing so many offenses causing so much embarrassment”, declared.

In the final part of the outburst, the former MTV thanked the fans for their concern and hinted that she will sue Liziane for the assault. “I’m fine, taking care of myself, no serious injuries and that’s what matters. I appreciate so many messages of affection and concern for my physical and emotional integrity. I’m fine and taking the right steps”, warned. “Each one offers its best”, completed, finally.

Liziane answers

Through her Twitter account, Gutierrez showed that she wasn’t too concerned about Lary’s suggestion for a process. “You can sue me, sweetie, now that it’s not for the party. It’s really crazy! My problem wasn’t even with you, and you came to want to pick a male fight? Put yourself in your place, a failure. You who threw drink at me, when you came towards me, I only defended myself by pushing you away”, commented.

Finally, the former participant published a video of the moment of disagreement between the two, reporting an alleged threat she heard from Bottino: “If you lost your balance, slipped, it’s no longer me. Don’t come pay as a pity and as a victim. Saying you were going to stick the scissors and kill me is beautiful, isn’t it? Hypocritical. I’ll wait for you in court! Kisses”.

