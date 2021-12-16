Farm 13: Liziane can pay a fine of R$ 100,000 for breach of contract

Liziane Gutierrez (photo: Divulgao/RecordTV)

Former A Fazenda 13 participant Liziane Gutierrez may have to pay a fine of R$100,000 due to the confusion she caused both inside and outside the program. The first one eliminated from the edition broke two clauses of the contract, and for that reason Record is evaluating internally what actions to take. According to Gabriel Perline, iG columnist, Gutierrez even pitched a shack this Wednesday (December 15) and was expelled from the party by the production. The publication says that she would have gone to the event to get revenge on the reality’s foes, and left even before the Playplus broadcast started.

The first clause broken by the ex-partner regarding the prohibition of physical aggression in the program. During her stay, Liziane quarreled with Erasmo Viana, Victor Pecoraro and Lary Bottino.

The second refers to exclusivity of interviews. After her elimination from the reality show, the model participated in a live with Erlan Bastos, from the Em Off channel, without informing the broadcaster or Teleimage, the program’s producer.

In the interview, Liziane also criticized Record’s production to defend herself against accusations of aggression. According to the columnist, the station is still deciding whether the contractual fine will be applied to the former participant.