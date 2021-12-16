Farm 13: MC Gui admits he’s gone overboard with Aline, clarifies movement in the quilt and tells where he’s engaged; watch

After being able to see several scenes of his time in “A Fazenda 13”, MC Gui spoke with Lucas Selfie and Leo Dias on Link Podcast, and acknowledged that he was quite wrong in his posture in relation to Aline Mineiro within the rural reality. The funkeiro apologized to his fiancee, Beatriz Michelle, and revealed that their relationship is an “undefined affair” at the moment.

The former pawn confessed that, if the situation were reversed, he would also be upset with the bride. “I would be completely disappointed. I totally agree with the people outside. They do have the right to be disappointed and take action in relation to what happened inside“, said Bill.

“And watching from outside, I was also disappointed in myself, but there’s nothing to do, several things happened inside, it was all very intense… Excessive affection was the key point of all this“he continued.

Then the MC said he hasn’t talked to the bride yet. “I just texted her saying that, at the best time, I wanted to talk to her, but not over the phone. I said that I was trying to digest all the information and situations that were happening. It’s a big hit when we leave ‘The Farm’“he explained.

“She replied, sent a picture of my dog. She sent me several messages, I even wanted to congratulate and thank her for how much she was by my side, until the moment it happened. I am so grateful to her family, I wanted to apologize. I really disappointed my father-in-law, my mother-in-law, my brother-in-law, her entire family, especially Bia. So, I would like to ask from the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry“, said the boy.

According to Gui, their relationship is an “undefined affair” for the time being. “I already know what I need to talk to her, she already knows what she needs to talk to me, and we’re adult enough“he stated. The former pawn was also asked about one of the controversial scenes he starred in with Aline, when they moved the duvet suspiciously.

“It’s the excess of affection. By the time she gets up and sits down, she’s running her hand over my leg, nothing more. Obviously, I don’t think it’s correct on our part either, seeing from outside, these images are very unpleasant. Even more knowing that we leave important people out here, and these people rooting for us. i apologize for that“he explained.

Leo Dias noted that the MC was out of alliance during the interview, and he confirmed it. “It’s complicated, when I left, I came across several news, I learned that she was also without an alliance. I also decided to take it out of respect for her, out of respect for me, so that there wouldn’t be this mockery thing too… I’m not creating expectations, I just want to talk to her and ask for forgiveness looking into her eyes. The future I see is one of a lot of respect on my part for her, and on her part for me, whether apart or together“, analyzed. Watch: