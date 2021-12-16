Fed accelerates stimulus withdrawals to $30 billion a month starting in January; sees three interest rate hikes in 2022

The Federal Reserve (Fed), the central bank of the United States, announced after a meeting of its monetary policy committee (Fomc, its acronym in English) this Wednesday (15) that it will accelerate the reduction in the volume of asset purchases, known as tapering, at US$ 30 billion a month, after having kick-started the decrease in asset purchases at the last meeting.

At its last meeting in early November, the Fed announced that it would begin to reduce its monthly purchasing program by $15 billion; until then, the purchase of assets was on the order of US$ 120 billion per month, with US$ 80 billion in Treasury bonds (treasuries) and US$ 40 billion in mortgage-backed securities.

The interest rate was kept between 0% and 0.25%, but after the bond purchase program ends, probably in March, the American BC may start to raise interest rates.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The median of forecasts released on Wednesday indicate that Fed officials are forecasting up to three rate hikes in 2022, two more in 2023 and two more in 2024.

Any such increases, the Fed said, would now depend solely on the trajectory of the labor market.

“With inflation surpassing 2% for some time, the Committee believes it will be appropriate to keep” current interest rates close to zero until labor markets return to full employment, the Fed said in a statement that began to further define the “normalization” of the central bank’s monetary policy after nearly two years of extraordinary efforts to take care of the economy amidst the consequences of the pandemic.

This is still ongoing, with the new variant of the coronavirus, Ômicron, adding to uncertainty about the course of the economy.

In new economic forecasts released after the end of the two-day monetary policy meeting, officials predicted that inflation will stay at 2.6% next year, compared with the 2.2% rate projected in September. Furthermore, the unemployment rate would drop to 3.5%. Economic growth should be 4.0% next year, above the rate of 3.8% projected in September.

Interest rate

As a result, the median of Fed officials’ projections shows that the Fed’s benchmark one-day interest rate would need to be raised from its current level, close to zero, to 0.90% by the end of 2022, with continued increases in 2023 (to 1.6%) and 2024 (to 2.1%) to bring inflation back to the central bank’s 2% target.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The moves of the Federal Open Market Committee, unanimously approved, represent a substantial adjustment to the policy that has been the most flexible in its 108-year history.

The post-meeting communiqué noted the impact of inflation.

“Supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy continued to contribute to high levels of inflation,” the statement said. The statement also noted that “gains in the labor market have been solid in recent months, and the unemployment rate has declined substantially. ”

This Wednesday’s meeting, by the way, was the first since Jerome Powell, chairman of the monetary authority, stated that the increase in inflation may not be temporary and that the US central bank can take more timely measures, which also made the market wait. a sign of an increase in interest rates next year.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related