Fed keep interest rate at 0-0.25%; announces acceleration in withdrawal of stimulus By Investing.com

By Leandro Manzoni and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc) has unsurprisingly kept the US base interest rate in the range between 0% and 0.25%, following the expectation of 97.8% of the market according to the . The decision was unanimous.

The collegiate confirmed the market’s expectation of increasing the speed of reduction of monetary stimuli, from US$ 10 billion to US$ 20 billion in monthly purchases of public bonds and from US$ 5 billion to US$ 10 billion in mortgage bonds, starting to buy a total of US$90 billion in bonds monthly. THE tapering, as it is known, the withdrawal of stimuli occurs due to the increase in consumer inflation in the USA and the strengthening of the job market in the country.

The surprise is the announcement of a schedule of next steps in the coming months. According to the statement after the decision:

In early January, the committee will increase its monthly holdings by at least $40 billion for government bonds and $20 billion for mortgage bonds. The Committee deems similar reductions in monthly bond purchases to be appropriate at this time.”

This means that each month the reduction will be double for each title. The committee warns that there may be changes in the schedule if there is a change in the economic scenario, as there are still risks to the economy, including from new variants of the coronavirus.

Economic Projections

Along with the two-day post-meeting monetary policy communiqué, the Fomc released each member’s economic forecast for the coming years, known as dot-plot.

The forecast for the Federal Funds Rate for 2022 is for an increase of 0.9%, compared to the 0.3% forecast in September. This means that 2022 will have three 0.25% interest rate increases.

Ten of the Fed members are betting on this advance, while two expect a rise between 1% and 1.25%; five await an advance between 0.5% and 0.75%; and only one Fed member projects growth between 0.25% and 0.5%.

For 2023, the expectation is that the Federal Funds Rate will reach 1.6%, compared to the forecast of 1% for September. US central bank members are more split on this assessment, with two believing a figure between 1% and 1.25%; five betting on a rise between 1.25% and 1.5%; three councilors expecting an advance between 1.5% and 1.75%; another five indicating a Federal Funds Rate between 1.75% and 2%; while three bet on an advance to between 2% and 2.25%.

In relation to GDP, the median forecast for 2021 has fallen from the 5.9% projected in September to 5.5% now. For 2022, expectations are a little more positive, rising from 3.8% to 4%, while for 2023, the forecast dropped from 2.5% to 2.2%. The projection for 2024 was maintained at 2%

Fed members are more optimistic about the unemployment data and have lowered their expectations from 4.8% to 4.3% this year. For the next, the median went from 3.8% to 3.5%. The Unemployment Rate was maintained at 3.5% for both 2023 and 2024.

Regarding inflation, the Fed’s projection for 2021 rose from 4.2%, at the September meeting, to 5.3%, and for 2022, it went from 2.2% to 2.6%. In relation to 2023, the expectation of the PCE rose from 2.2% to 2.3%, while for 2024, the forecast was maintained at 2.1%.