Fed predicts three interest rate hikes in 2022 as it fights inflation

THE Federal Reserve, signaling that your goal of inflation was fulfilled, said on Wednesday that it will end its purchases of bonds adopted during the pandemic in March, paving the way for three 0.25 percentage point increases in interest rates by the end of 2022, as the monetary policies implemented in the beginning of the health crisis.

In new economic forecasts released after the end of the two-day monetary policy meeting, officials predicted that inflation will stay at 2.6% next year, compared with the 2.2% rate projected in September.

In addition, the rate of unemployment would drop to 3.5%.

As a result, the median of Fed officials’ projections shows that the Fed’s benchmark one-day interest rate would need to be raised from its current level, close to zero, to 0.90% by the end of 2022, with continued increases in 2023 (to 1.6%) and 2024 (to 2.1%) to bring inflation back to the central bank’s 2% target.

Any increases in rates of fees, the Fed said, would now depend solely on the trajectory of the labor market.

“With inflation surpassing 2 percent for some time, the Committee believes it will be appropriate to keep” current interest rates close to zero until labor markets return to full employment, the Fed said in a statement that began to further define the “normalization” of the central bank’s monetary policy after nearly two years of extraordinary efforts to take care of the economy amidst the consequences of the pandemic.

This is still ongoing, with the new variant of the coronavirus, a micron, increasing uncertainty about the course of economy.

But the Fed at this point has said economic growth should be 4.0% next year, up from the 3.8% projected in September.

The Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, is expected to hold a press conference from 4:30 pm (GMT) to give details about changes in monetary policy and answer questions about the central bank’s economic prospects.