Federal deputies confirm Antonio Anastasia as new minister of TCU – Politics

Anastasia (photo) will compose the court of accounts; Alexandre Silveira will replace him in the Senate (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

The Chamber of Deputies confirmed this Wednesday (12/15) Senator Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG) as minister of the Court of Auditors of the Union (TCU). There were 322 votes in favour, 18 against and eight abstentions, in a secret ballot. Anastasia was chosen this Tuesday, the 14th, by the Senate to occupy a seat in the Court of Auditors. The voting stage in the Chamber is a mere formality. The Minas Gerais native had 52 votes in the Senate and beat his colleagues Ktia Abreu (Progressistas-TO), who had 19 votes, and Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), with 7 votes.

The senator will replace minister Raimundo Carreiro at TCU, who will be the ambassador of Brazil to Portugal. He will occupy one of the three seats on the Court of Auditors destined for the Federal Senate.

During Wednesday’s vote, Anastasia was in the Chamber’s plenary talking to deputies. When he was approved for the position, he went to the Board of Directors to congratulate the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

Anastasia’s replacement in the Senate will be Alexandre Silveira, state president of the PSD and first alternate. Next to the president of the National Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), Silveira is the main candidate to represent the social workers in the dispute for the position of senator that opens in 2022.