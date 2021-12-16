Feirão Serasa Limpa Name is extended and renegotiation runs until the 20th

THE Clean Fair Name of Serasa was extended until December 20 due to high consumer demand. The event is a chance for those with a dirty name renegotiate your debts and get discounts of up to 99%.

More than 3 million Brazilians have already benefited from the initiative, which this year offered physical assistance in five capitals in the country. According to Serasa, last year there were 35 million online accesses and 33.9 million in-person agreements.

At the fair, it is possible to renegotiate debts with more than 100 partner companies, such as banks, universities, stores, telephone operators and others. The consultation of existing debts is free and available agreements can be checked on one of the company’s digital channels.

How to renegotiate your debts

Anyone interested in clearing their name and getting out of debt can check the renegotiation conditions through one of the following channels:

Serasa application;

Feirão Limpa website Name;

WhatsApp (11) 99575 2096;

Telephone 0800 591 1222;

Post Offices.

According to the Map of Default and Debt Renegotiation in Brazil, 63.4 million Brazilians were in default in October. This is your opportunity to step out of this statistic and gain access to better credit options with a clean name.