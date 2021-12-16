Felipe Melo exposes his feelings about the Faithful and discusses the possibility of playing for Corinthians: “respect”

Felipe Melo has just joined Fluminense after a long period playing for Palmeiras. When he was practically released from his rival, the midfielder headed to Laranjeiras for a two-year contract. In an interview with the podcast ‘Palumbada Neles’, the player discussed his career and the nuances of his transfer, and Corinthians came to the fore. Melo commented on how it was to face Timon and also mentioned the strength of Fiel.

He didn’t fail to hurl his teasing into the air, however, it punctuated his respect. The defensive midfielder recalled the goal he scored in the 1-1 draw for the 2019 Brasileirão at Neo Química Arena: “I think the Corinthians fans, how can I say? They really sing all the time. I liked playing there, I scored a goal and I yelled in Gaviões’ face. The more I cursed the better. They cursed from there, I used to curse from here. I have a lot of respect for them. But football-wise, they are my enemies,” emphasized Felipe Melo.

The midfielder highlighted the construction of the rivalry between Corinthians and Palmeiras, something that time has increasingly taken root. Felipe Melo played for Galatasaray, from Turkey, and compared Derby from São Paulo, to the confrontation between his old Turkish team, and Fenerbahce. Before punctuating the analogy, he stated what he thinks about wearing the sacred mano of Parque São Jorge.

“Of course I wouldn’t play, it’s obvious. It’s not money. I think about money, I’m a professional, they give me money. But that goes far beyond earning money. I would never play there. As in Turkey, I was invited to play for their rival. Galatasaray, I said ‘I’m not going’. I created an identity at the club. This is respect for the Corinthians,” concluded the Fluminense midfielder.