Felipe Melo praises Corinthians fans and exudes sincerity when answering if he would play for Palmeiras rival

Idol of Palmeiras and new reinforcement of Fluminense, Felipe Melo answered if he would wear the Corinthians shirt

Newest reinforcement of Fluminense, Felipe Melo, idol of palm trees, gave an interview to the podcast ‘Palumbada on them‘, of Youtube. Among several subjects, the experienced midfielder spoke about the time when he still defended the São Paulo team and faced the arch-rivals Corinthians.

The midfielder made a slight provocation to the Corinthians and remembered the time he scored a goal at Arena Corinthians. The fact happened in the first round of the 2019 Brazilian Championship. On that occasion, Felipe Melo scored the 1-1 goal played in Itaquera.

“I think Corinthians fans, how can I say? They really sing all the time. I liked playing there, scored a goal and yelled in Gaviões’ face. The more I cursed the better. They cursed from there, I cursed from here. respect for them. But footballingly speaking, they are my enemies,” explained Felipe.

The now Fluminense 52 shirt explained that the rivalry built over time against Corinthians is similar to the one he experienced in Turkey at the time he wore the Galatasaray shirt and there was a rivalry against Fenerbahce. In addition, the ace still insisted that he would not play for his rival.

“Of course I wouldn’t play, it’s obvious. It’s not money. I think about money, I’m a professional, they give me money. But that goes far beyond earning money. I would never play there. As in Turkey, I was invited to play for their rival. Galatasaray, I said ‘I’m not going’. I created an identity at the club. This is respect for the Corinthians,” he concluded.