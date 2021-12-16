Felipe Melo reveals bullshit on the field in Europe and says ‘brabo’ who asked for a truce: ‘You’ve hit me too much’

Announced earlier this week as a Fluminense booster for 2022, the steering wheel Felipe Melo is 38 years old and has plenty of experience in the field. And for six years of his career, he played in Italy, where he had the opportunity to face some of the most “gross” scorers in world football.

In an interview with the podcast “Palumbada Neles”, Melo recalled the clashes against the ex-wheel of the Milan Gennaro Gattuso. According to the Brazilian, when he was still working for youth he almost got elbowed by the Italian and, because of that, he decided that he would be tougher on his rival from the next game onwards. The result? Gattuso even asked for a truce.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“I have a lot of respect for Gattuso. Once, we played Milan vs Juventus, at San Siro, and he tried to elbow me. Then we argued, I pushed him. Then we leave and I say: ‘Whenever we play now, it’s going to go bad because you tried to elbow me‘”, began by saying.

“Then we played another three, four times and he said: ‘stop you already hit me too much‘. I said: ‘Stop?’ I expected more from him in this sense of combat.. Gattuso won everything, he’s an idol in football, a flag at Milan, but I’m talking one-on-one“, he added.

In addition to Gattuso, Felipe Melo also remembered other “brabos” from Italy that he had the chance to face. Among them, the steering wheel Daniele De Rossi, ex-Pomegranate, and the defender Marco Materazzi, ex-Inter Milan. And the Brazilian also collected some bullshit with the pair, but that remained only on the field.

“De Rossi, for example, when he was playing against Roma, there was always my and his beating. Every game. the stuff was crazy. The game ended, and we talked. Another started and the ‘stick sang’. Same thing with Materazzi. So much so that Materazzi said I had to play for Inter. It was the guys who faced, but they didn’t‘”, finished.

Besides the youth, Melo also wore the shirts from Fiorentina (2008 to 2009) and Inter Milan (2015 to 2016) in Italian football. In 2017, he returned to Brazilian football and signed for palm trees, where he remained until the end of the 2021 season.