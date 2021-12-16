Felipe Melo says that some colleagues ‘were loose’ in a fight in Uruguay

After ending a five-year stint at Palmeiras, marked by the conquest of five titles, Felipe Melo spoke about another remarkable episode in the beginning of his career at the club: the fight with Peñarol players in the Copa Libertadores da América 2017. The midfielder he said that some of his comrades who fled the melee were ‘slacks’.

The steering wheel also named some colleagues who, according to him, helped in the fight, such as Fernando Prass, Zé Roberto and Yerry Mina.

“There at the game, it was over and they came up. As has happened before and other athletes and teams retreated, they thought we were going to retreat too, in this case me. When he was coming, I thought: ‘He’s going to take the first , if another one comes, he’ll take it too’. That’s what happened. And he took the first one and played the victim.

” In our team, there were some slackers too, who walked away. But there were some people who were ‘steadfast’. The vast majority were with us. Some are not from the mess, Borja and Guerra left. Prass himself, there’s a scene where he appears surrounded by five, Mina ‘went to the inside’, Zé Roberto”

Felipe Melo said that the memory of this episode is bittersweet. The midfielder acknowledged that he would not like to have his image associated with scenes of violence, noting that there are many children who support Palmeiras and who admire him, but he also said that he does not think of any other way to react to a situation like that.

“I remember this with regret because I’m an example to children, several people and it’s not [a mensagem] that I want to pass”, declared the player.

“But, at the same time, I understand that people have to defend themselves. If I don’t defend myself, if I don’t, we wouldn’t be talking today. And my father didn’t raise me to be slapped in the face of a bum. slaps a bum in the face. It’s bad, huh. No slap in the bum’s face,” he concluded.