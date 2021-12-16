Felipe Melo sends a message to Leila Pereira: ‘He didn’t win any b**** at Palmeiras’

With the arrival of Leila Pereira in charge of the club, however, the midfielder did not have his contract renewed and, recently, ended up closing with Fluminense

Cesar Greco/Publishing Felipe Melo made history with the Palmeiras shirt by twice winning the Copa Libertadores da América



Felipe Melo Arrived to palm trees in 2017 and became a fan idol by winning the Copa Libertadores da America twice, plus a title of the Brazilian championship. With the arrival of Leila Pereira in charge of the club, however, the midfielder has not had his contract renewed and, recently, ended up closing with Fluminense. Despite not holding back grievances, the steering wheel sent a message to the new president of Alviverde on the morning of Wednesday, 15. According to the veteran, the main responsible for winning the cups in recent years was Maurice Galiotte, who passed the baton to the owner of the crefisa.

“I would like to leave a suggestion, raise a ball for the next president of Palmeiras. I hope she wins. Until now, who was victorious in the club was Galiotte, she hasn’t won any bo***. Now she is coming as president and we hope, as a Palmeirense, that she will also have the opportunity to win there”, declared Felipe Melo in an interview with the podcast “Palumbada Neles”. “Now, I’m going to say something: she, as she seems to be a president who is aligned with the fans, puts the Palmeiras fans behind the goal. Puts the Green Spot behind the goals. The pressure will be much greater. They don’t let the Green Spot played on the right wing because they are a crowd that makes noise throughout the game. The example is Montevideo. Don’t leave it lying around, put it close there to apply pressure, to help. After our fans came back, look how it made a difference”, he continued.

Felipe Melo, finally, also said that he was not approached to extend his relationship with the club.”I understand that cycles end and I respect their decision [Palmeiras], although not understand. But I respect. I had a tribute at the club, the president spoke words and I was moved. I am very grateful to the president because he opened the doors of Palmeiras for me. Perhaps, if it wasn’t for him, it was someone else, the offer to return to the country wouldn’t come,” he said. “I was not contacted at any time. I had a conversation with Galiotte in his office. It was a very informal conversation. He asked me how old I wanted to play. I said: ‘Two years’. And I still think that. But I didn’t say that I would only renew for two years at any time”, added Felipe Melo.