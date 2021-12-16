Fernanda Marques, Cecília from ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, reveals that she suffered sexual abuse similar to her character’s

In “Um Lugar ao Sol”, Cecília (Fernanda Marques) will be hospitalized with a tubal pregnancy and will need to undergo surgery in a hurry in the chapter this Thursday, 16. Rebeca’s daughter (Andréa Beltrão) lost her virginity at a party with an acquaintance of school in a controversial scene. The teenager ended up abusing her drink after discovering that her mother had kissed Felipe (Gabriel Leone). Cecilia said no when approached by a young man at the party, but ended up having sex with him. In the plot, the character was taken almost unconscious to a hospital after being rescued by her friend, Bela (Bruna Martins). “It was a rape. We have to raise this issue. Often, a woman takes a long time to realize that she suffered this type of violence. She blames herself because she was drunk. In the case of a young woman, there is still a lack of understanding about her own body.”

Cecília (Fernanda Marques) discusses with Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) Photo: Rede Globo/Divulgação

In the plot, Cecília is now 18 years old. At 27 years old, Fernanda reports having been the victim of abuse similar to that experienced by the character: “I already went through this in adolescence, in early adulthood. I realized that I was abused. We live in a sexist society in which women are blamed for certain actions. I was attending drama school and went to a get-together at an older friend’s house. I was very young, I was 19. I drank and the guy started to weigh a lot. I said no, but it rolled over. I continued to see this guy, I hated him. But I wasn’t aware that I had been abused. Later, in analysis, I realized that. It was a trauma, for sure. We have to pay attention to our bodies. this type of violence is absurd. You’re drunk, vulnerable, it’s rape. That can’t happen at all,” says the actress, in an exclusive interview with the column.

