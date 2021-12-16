FIA announces “detailed analysis and clarification exercise” after final

MICHAEL MASI: Is the F1 DIRECTOR’S SIGN OF THE TARGET FOR 2022?

Mercedes still refuses to accept the measures taken by Michael Masi, Formula 1 race director, in the final laps of the Abu Dhabi GP that decided the 2021 season last weekend. This Wednesday (15), the FIA ​​released the beginning of an in-depth analysis of what happened at the end of the race, with the indecision to define whether or not the latecomers could recover the lap during the presence of the safety-car and, afterwards addition, permission only to those who were between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. The decision came at the meeting of the World Automobile Council.

“The World Council debated the remarkable 2021 season, noting that it was arguably the most intense and exciting competition year in recent memory. After submitting a report on the sequence of events that followed the incident at lap 53 of the Abu Dhabi GP of 2021 on December 12th, and in a constant search for improvement, the FIA ​​president proposed to the Council that there will be a detailed analysis and clarification exercise with all parties for the future. That proposal was accepted, and more details can be found in a separate statement,” the statement said.

In the separate communiqué described in the original, the FIA ​​lauded the “season of competitive excellence”, giving credit “to the participating drivers and teams”, giving praise to Max Verstappen for victory and the title and to Lewis Hamilton “for his outstanding performance and sportsmanship after the closing event of the season”.

Hamilton’s disappointment contrasts with Verstappen’s party (Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

From then onwards, the note starts talking about the reaction of the F1 and motorsport community, as well as the public, going straight to the case from lap 53. “The circumstances surrounding the use of the safety-car after the incident with Nicholas Latifi and related communications between the FIA ​​race direction team and the F1 teams have generated significant misunderstandings and reactions from F1 teams, drivers and fans, an argument that is tarnishing the image of the Championship and the due celebration of the first title the Drivers’ World Championship won by Max Verstappen and the eighth consecutive Constructors’ World Championship title won by Mercedes,” the FIA ​​statement said.

Next, the FIA ​​informs Jean Todt’s proposal for a thorough analysis of the events. “This matter will be discussed and addressed with all teams and riders to draw lessons from this situation and clarity to be provided to participants, media and fans about current regulations to preserve the competitive nature of our sport while ensuring safety of pilots and employees. It is not only Formula 1 that can benefit from this analysis, but also, more generally, all other FIA championships”, added the note.

In addition, the meeting also defined the engine generation scheduled to debut in the 2026 season. The main change confirmed and which was already expected was the end of the MGU-H, seen as the most complex part and which makes the current power unit more expensive .

“The World Council validated the framework for the 2026 Power Unit Regulation and identified the following main objectives:

A powerful environmental message – 100% sustainable fuel, overall efficiency and shift to electricity;

Significant cost reduction – technical, operational and financial regulations;

Newbies – enabling them to enter the sport at a competitive level;

Show protection – powerful, high-revving power unit, car performance, sound, drivers skill, avoid excessive differentiation;

The 2026 Power Unit Regulations will be based on four pillars: Maintenance of the 1.6 liter V6 engine, increase in electrical power to 350 kW, elimination of the MGU-H and introduction of a power unit cost limit.” ended.

