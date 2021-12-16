FIA to investigate safety car procedures in Abu Dhabi; see

THE International Automobile Federation (FIA) announced on Wednesday that it will conduct an investigation into the controversial final of the 2021 season of the Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, which culminated in the title of the Dutchman Max Verstappen, from Red Bull, after the controversial procedures of restart after the safety car that ended up making the Briton Lewis Hamilton, of Mercedes, not conquer his eighth world championship.

The regulator’s decision comes after Mercedes had its two protests against Yas Marina’s race result rejected by the commissioners, so Verstappen was confirmed as champion. The German team can still appeal to the FIA ​​International Court of Appeals, but the German team must drop the ‘maneuver’.

All the controversy stemmed from a controversial decision by F1 race director Michael Masi to leave only the stragglers who were between Hamilton — who was leading — and Verstappen to come back around the pointer, so the Dutchman had the conditions to attack the rival to overtake him and win the title. Furthermore, the safety car was supposed to leave the track only at the end of the next lap, which did not happen.

With all this in mind, the FIA ​​announced the investigation in order to minimize the negative effects of the controversy on the image of F1 and the body itself. In ‘defence’ of Masi’s decisions, the stewards argued that the regulations give the race director carte blanche with regard to the safety car. In any case, the FIA ​​will investigate the case and will meet with the teams in the category to debate the case in order to prevent further controversy.

In a statement, the entity ‘blamed’ a “misunderstanding” about the rules and admitted that the situation is harming F1: “The circumstances surrounding the use of the safety car after the incident of pilot Nicholas Latifi and the communications between the FIA race direction and Formula 1 teams generated significant misunderstandings and reactions.”

“This tarnishes the image of the championship and the due celebration of the first drivers’ world title won by Max Verstappen and the eighth world constructors title won by Mercedes.”

“This matter will be discussed and addressed with all teams and riders to draw lessons from this situation and provide clarity to participants, media and fans about the regulations in order to preserve the competitive nature of our sport while ensuring safety . It is not just F1 that can benefit from this analysis, but also, more generally, all the other FIA circuit championships.”

“The FIA ​​will therefore do everything in its power to make this happen within the governance of F1 and will propose to the F1 Commission a clear study of the Sport Advisory Committee, with the support of drivers, so that any meaningful feedback and conclusions are made before the start of the 2022 season.”

