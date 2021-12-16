Firmware can improve GeForce RTX 3080 by up to 21% for mining

Mining performance increase can reach 20%

As reported by the OwnSnap portal, crypto miners have figured out a way to get more performance with the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti with built-in LHR (Lite Hash Rate). This is done via a flash BIOS or, if you have an EVGA card, can be done with a firmware update.

This whole story started when Reddit user @bravo_char posted information on how to improve the performance of the RTX 3080 Ti. According to him, most RTX 3080 Tis with standard BIOS have a hidden power limit that is activated during periods of high load of memory, which is a characteristic of mining workloads.

“Free” performance

Fortunately, the issue was brought to EVGA’s attention and the company issued a fix. So if you have an EVGA RTX 3080 Ti (lucky you), you’d better update the firmware to unlock more mining performance from your card. This can be done using the EVGA Precision X1 software. Bravo noticed that after updating the firmware on his RTX 3080 Ti XC3, the board went from 66MH/s to an impressive 80MH/s, a 21 percent gain.



However, this leaves other RTX 3080 Ti models, including the Founders Edition, without an official firmware update to fix the power cap issues. As a temporary solution, Bravo notes that you can download the BIOS of the EVGA RTX 3080 Ti XC3 with the updated firmware and update other non-EVGA RTX 3080 Ti cards to achieve the same effect.

However, Bravo reminds us that updating a BIOS for another video card model is very dangerous if you don’t know what you’re doing. Therefore, do this at your own risk and expense.

But the results can be even better than what EVGA boards can achieve. Another mining crypto known as Red Panda Mining on YouTube, updated its Inno3D RTX 3080 Ti iChill X3 board with the EVGA RTX 3080 Ti XC3 BIOS and reached the 91MH/s mark, an even greater result. A firmware update to increase gaming performance would be a good thing…

Supposedly NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090Ti and AMD Radeon RX 7000 appear in mining software

Source: Tom’s Hardware