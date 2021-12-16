First impressions Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 Pro: waiting for success

Launched in early 2019, the Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 was already asking for updates in such a heated market. The mid-range SUV of the brand as we know it goes out of line to make way for the new Tiggo 7 Pro, with a completely renewed look and bigger size, although it is still built based on the same platform.

Unlike the Arrizo 6, where the old version and the facelift continue to be sold at the same time, the new Tiggo 7 Pro replaces the Tiggo 7. With this, it adds up to the extensive range of SUVs of the Sino-Brazilian brand, positioned between the Tiggo 5X and the big Tiggo 8 – the only one of the brand with 7 seats. And it is in this sense that the new Tiggo 7 Pro has its importance, as it offers the same 5 seats as the Tiggo 5X, but with the advantage of bringing greater interior space and trunk without having the large dimensions of the Tiggo 8.

The new Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 Pro has a slightly larger size than the previous one, an impression reinforced mainly by its new design. According to the manufacturer, it is 4,500 mm long, 1,842 m wide and 1,705 mm high, while the wheelbase is 2,670 mm. Compared to the old model, it was 0.5 cm shorter but gained in width (+5 mm) and was 35 mm taller. With these measurements, it remains bigger than some competitor models and surpasses in length the Jeep Compass (4,404 mm), Toyota Corolla Cross (4,460 mm) and even the Volkswagen Taos (4,461 mm).

When it comes to the wheelbase, the Tiggo 7 Pro continues with one of the best measurements in its category, second only to the Volkswagen Taos with its 2,680 mm of wheelbase and the best internal space in its category. The trunk of the SUV produced in Anápolis (GO) grew from 414 liters to 450 liters – 36 extra liters of space, enough to accommodate an extra hand luggage.

Front grille resembles the DS7 Crossback

Speaking in visual terms, the feeling is that the previous Tiggo 7 had a more “authorial” design, although it drank from the design source normally seen in South Korean SUVs. Even so, it had headlights with interesting cutouts talking to the side creases and a more “sharp” front grille. When we see the Tiggo 7 Pro, it is undeniable that it has a more robust and aggressive style, especially in the front, which boasts full-LED headlights and sharper. The front grille got bigger and now has a hexagonal shape and chrome contours that extend below the headlights, a solution that is very reminiscent of a French SUV, the DS7 Crossback.

On the side, the body creases are more prominent and give a greater impression of volume on the Tiggo 7 Pro, especially the one that comes out of the headlights and crosses with the crease originated from the headlamps. The wheels are 18″ with a diamond finish and paved with 225/60 tires. Another highlight is also the last side window, where the glass joins the rear window – a design feature to give the impression of a “floating roof”. Finally, the rear comes to bring a one-piece lantern like the bigger brother Tiggo 8, and it’s even possible to confuse them now when seen at night.

Flashlights similar to Tiggo 8

When opening the door, the driver will notice a good finishing job throughout the cabin, although the lines on the dashboard refer directly to the BMW models. Just search the internet and see the horizontal lines of the dashboard with a silver band across the entire cabin and a screen highlighted in the center to attest to the similarities. Speaking of the detached screen, it has 10.25 inches and compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to mirror your smartphone.

This connection is made exclusively by cable, in a USB port hidden below the center console, as in the Honda HR-V. The solution is interesting to hide the device, but with access a little more complicated.

Equipped with two-zone digital air conditioning, the Tiggo 7 Pro has touch-sensitive controls for both temperature and ventilation intensity adjustments. It’s a visually interesting feature, but not so practical when you’re driving, as you end up having to divert your attention from the road to tinker with the air conditioning. Ditto for the volume knob, which instead of the traditional rotary knob has two individual knobs, one to reduce and one to increase the volume. Really cool is the multimedia center with good resolution and that has a 360 degree view camera – with the right to 3D Tiggo 7 Pro reproduction on the screen.

The overall cabin features a refined finish, with rubberized surfaces across the top of the dashboard and leather stitched throughout the center section. Leather with contrasting white stitching also appears on the door panels, while the perforated leather finish is present in the center of the seats and on the steering wheel, which has a flat base.

Overall, the SUV has the interior space expected of a medium SUV, enough to take taller occupants even in the backseat. With the driver’s seat adjusted for me, which is 1.85 m tall, the space in the rear seat was more than enough, also helped by the low central tunnel – which makes life easier for the third occupant. Rear air vents are also present, as well as a USB charging port (there could be at least one more) and a niche to accommodate the cell phone.

One of the main new features that come on the Tiggo 7 Pro is the new 1.6 TGDI engine, a turbo booster with direct injection that delivers 187 hp at 5,500 rpm and 28 kgfm of torque in a range of 2,000 rpm to 4,000 rpm. It’s the same set used by the Tiggo 8, but the Tiggo 7 Pro has the advantage of “carrying” less weight, as it weighs 1,489 kg on the scale against its older brother’s 1,600 kg (or 11 kg less). The gearbox is also the same: a 7-speed dual-clutch automated transmission.

In our first contact with the Tiggo 7 Pro, the 115 km route was almost entirely on a road stretch, departing from São Paulo (SP) and going to the city of Itu, in the interior of the state. Leaving the capital of São Paulo on the first stretch of highway, it was clear how this 1.6 turbo engine performs well in the Tiggo 7 Pro, bringing a very progressive behavior when stepping on the accelerator with a “light foot”, with the SUV rocking smoothly until it reaches speed Bandeirantes highway maximum of 120 km/h.

In addition, the maximum torque range between 2000 and 4000 rpm helps the SUV to take off with ease, giving that feeling of always having enough power at the touch of the right pedal. According to figures from Caoa Chery, the Tiggo 7 Pro accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.09 seconds. It is also worth mentioning the dual-clutch gearbox, which makes quick and smooth changes – as expected in this type of transmission. In overtaking there is no tension, as the retakes do the job.

Although in stronger accelerations and resumptions, the noise of the 1.6 turbo engine invades the cabin a little, in general the sound insulation work does the trick and isolates those inside the SUV well from the noises inside. A positive point that also shows the evolution of the Chinese in the domestic market, as well as the work of the Brazilian engineering of Caoa Chery on the Tiggo 7 Pro. And speaking of engineering, the brand highlights that bushings, springs and shock absorbers are new and that all were developed by the local team of the Brazilian brand.

Like the Tiggo 8, the Tiggo 7 Pro has independent suspension on two axles, being the McPherson type at the front and Multilink at the rear. In practice, the utility has suspension calibration more focused on comfort, but it has nothing to do with the excessively soft adjustments that made the old Chery totally “soft” – common characteristic of Chinese models. But the SUV is still “on hand”, although its fit is still softer than on the Jeep Compass, for example.

Overall, the independent suspension gives the SUV safety when cornering, but there’s still a reasonable body wobble if you overdo it, but nothing to scare you. What really stands out here is the comfort, which will certainly help you drive for many kilometers without arriving at your destination tired at the end of the day.

DRL lights are vertical 1.6 turbo engine generates 187 hp

What ended up bothering even behind the wheel was the emergency braking alert, that feature that automatically activates the flasher when braking more abruptly. But on the Tiggo 7 Pro the feature received a very sensitive calibration, as a reduction was enough before a spine for the flasher to be turned on. Here, it may be the case to review the system and make the calibration less sensitive, as the feature is welcome to alert the car that is coming right behind that there has been a sudden reduction in speed.

Positioned below the Tiggo 8, currently sold for R$197,990, the new Tiggo 7 Pro is R$18,000 cheaper and can now be found in the brand’s stores starting today for the promotional price of R$179,990. This means that next year the SUV may go up in price, depending on the demand it has. It is worth mentioning that it arrives well equipped and features two-zone digital air conditioning, full-LED headlights with dynamic arrow and height adjustment, LED flashlight, front seats with electric adjustment, configurable instrument panel with 12.3” screen and media center with 10.25” screen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The SUV also includes 18″ alloy wheels in the package, panoramic sunroof, DRL lights, on-site key for access and departure, start by button (or remote by key), tire pressure monitor, air vents for the rear seat, 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, stability and traction controls, Eco and Sport driving modes, trunk opening and closing with on-site key, ramp start assistant, descent assistant, blind spot alert , side traffic warning, rear cross traffic and rear approach warning.

Did you notice any absence? That’s right, the Tiggo 7 Pro fails in not offering adaptive autopilot, automatic emergency braking system or maintenance assistant in lane – safety items increasingly common in SUVs in this price range – and even in lower segment vehicles. It remains to be seen whether the consumer of Jeep Compass, Toyota Corolla Cross and VW Taos will look at Tiggo 7 Pro and overlook this absence.

Despite this, the SUV from Caoa Chery has a good package of standard items and a good performance engine, although it comes relatively close to the value of the Tiggo 8. However, it turns out to be a more rational option to the bigger brother, especially for those who it doesn’t need the 7 seats and needs a not-so-large SUV that is more practical in everyday life. Now it’s time to wait and see if he’ll make the same success as his big brother.