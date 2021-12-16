Five children die after an inflatable toy is lifted by the wind in Tasmania

Five children died and another four were seriously injured after falling 10 meters from a windswept bouncy castle at a school event in Australia. Information is from CNN and The Guardian newspaper.

Children at Hillcrest Elementary School in Devonport, on the north coast of Tasmania, were celebrating the end of the school year when tragedy struck this Thursday morning (16).

Police confirmed that two girls and two boys, ages 5 and 6, died in the accident. The fifth child died in hospital.

There is still no confirmation of how many children were on the toy when it was lifted by the wind. Three of the four injured are in serious condition.

Tasmanian Prime Minister Peter Gutwein said the tragedy was “devastating and moving”.

“It’s hard to find the right words in such tragic circumstances. I am sure I speak for all Tasmanians as I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of all those affected by today’s tragedy,” he said.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, “The events are simply astonishing. They are unthinkable. Little kids on a fun day, together with their families, and it turns into such a horrible tragedy, at this time of year, it breaks my heart.”

