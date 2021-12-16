Five children die in bouncy castle accident in Australia

Five children died and several were seriously injured in an accident with a bounce house, shaped like a bouncy castle, today during a year-end school party in Australia.

Two boys and two girls died at the scene of the accident. The fifth victim died in hospital. According to local broadcaster ABC News, four children are hospitalized, three of which are in critical condition. The ages of the children were not disclosed.

Students at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, northern Tasmania, were celebrating the end of school before the Christmas break when the accident happened. Students fell from a height of 10 meters.

Several rescue helicopters and ambulances were dispatched to the scene. The press showed footage of police officers crying in front of blue tarpaulins covering what some described as “a very shocking and harrowing scene”.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the incident “simply devastating”.

The school had invited parents to collaborate with the event, which included a play area, a toboggan run, an arts and crafts area, and a bouncy castle.

“The aim of the day is to celebrate a successful year and enjoy some fun activities with classmates,” said Hillcrest Primary School on its Facebook page.

The message got an update a few hours later: “There’s been an accident in our school’s area. We’re going to close the school for the rest of the day. We ask that parents come pick up their children urgently.”

“These kids should celebrate their last day of elementary school, instead we’re all mourning their loss,” Tasman Police Commissioner Darren Hine told ABC News.

It remains to be seen what was used to anchor the bouncy castle to the ground. According to Hine, the investigation “should take some time” as many people will need to be heard.

*With information from AFP