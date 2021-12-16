Flamengo listens to the coach and will have a reduced fine to pay

Credit: Alexandre Vidal/Flemish

Flamengo approached finally defining who will be the coach for the 2022 season of Brazilian football. According to information from the Pilhado channel, Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal has already said yes and showed willingness to leave Braga to work in the rubro-negra team.

The ball professional allowed businessman Bruno Macedo to negotiate with the clubs. However, this does not mean the deal is closed. The Brazilian team has an obstacle: Braga’s willingness to release the professional.

The Portuguese team is in 4th place in the National Championship, classified for the second phase of the Uefa Europa League and is one of the fourth-finalists of the Portuguese Cup.

With that, the tendency is that Braga is interested in keeping Carlos Carvalhal in the staff.

Regarding the fine for Carvalhal’s release, the information provided is that it costs 10 million euros.

The value, however, drops to 2.5 million as of January 1, 2022, according to Pilhado. Flamengo, however, is not willing to pay any fine to hire a coach.

