Flamengo sets value to trade Rodinei after attacks by São Paulo, Inter and Fluminense

Flamengo will only negotiate the full-back Rodinei in case of proposals of US$ 1 million (R$ 5.4 million). São Paulo, Internacional and Fluminense were interested in the player

The disappointing season of Flamengo made the board already start thinking about reshaping the cast. As a result, many players are unlikely to remain until the end of next season.

Who can leave before that is the right-back Rodinei. The player has a contract until the end of 2022, but has been receiving polls from clubs in Brazil and abroad.

Flamengo received a proposal from teams from the United States, in addition to São Paulo and International. This week, the Fluminense appeared as another interested party.

However, the red-black board has already decided that it will not lend Rodinei. In addition, it stipulated that only the full-back trades for US$ 1 million (R$ 5.4 million).

Currently, Rodinei is the third option on the right-back, behind Isla and Matheuzinho. With coach Renato Gaúcho, the player often played a forward from the middle to the attack.