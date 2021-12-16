Flu cases rise in Belo Horizonte; alert capital situation – General

The flu vaccination campaign ended on August 31, but health centers still offer the vaccine to the general population (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press – 12/7/21)

The incidence of flu and other related infections worries the health authorities of Belo Horizonte. In the wake of capital cities such as Rio de Janeiro and So Paulo, BH registers a significant increase in care for respiratory diseases. The framework, according to the city, is an alert to the population. Data from the Municipal Health Department point to 373,000 diagnoses made in health units between January and December 14, 2021, an increase of 36% compared to the entire year of 2020. The jump in demand is also considerable between the months of September and December this year, when the folder accounted for 102 thousand calls, an increase of 10.8% compared to the same period last year.

According to the PBH, the numbers include diagnoses referring to flu caused by influenza and respiratory manifestations by identified and unidentified viruses, in addition to viral pneumonias, unspecified acute infections of the lower airways, among others of the genus.

Also according to the city hall, the most sought after units are health centers. In urgent and emergency institutions, where the most serious cases are treated, there was no significant growth in admissions or consultations.

The vaccination campaign against the flu ended on August 31, but the City of Belo Horizonte maintains the immunizing agent available in health centers in the capital for residents of all ages. The coverage indicated to guarantee protection for the entire population is 90%, according to the Ministry of Health. Considering partial data, released at the end of the campaign, vaccination coverage against influenza reached around 62% of all priority groups defined by the Ministry of Health, which total around 1,120 million people.

Outbreak in the neighborhood

The influenza outbreaks detected in Rio de Janeiro and cities in the metropolitan region of the capital of Rio de Janeiro mobilized the attention of the government of Minas Gerais. In a statement, the state informed that the SES-MG teams monitor the situation in the neighboring state and advise the municipalities” that border RJ in “surveillance actions”.

The identification of the circulation of Influenza viruses, among other types, is the responsibility of the Flu Syndrome Sentinel Surveillance. The State Department of Health (SES-MG) claims to have expanded monitoring in all regions of the state. So far, however, sentinel units have not noticed a significant increase in the number of diagnoses.

Across the state of Rio de Janeiro, data from the State Department of Health (SES) show an increase of 429% in care for the flu syndrome only between the penultimate and last weeks of November this year. SES attributes the situation to low adherence to the vaccination campaign against the disease, held in August. Only 55.7% of the priority group, that is, the elderly, pregnant women, and purpered women, as well as children aged 6 months to 5 years, were immunized. Due to the low coverage, the application of doses was authorized in the entire population, including simultaneously protection against COVID-19.

In the capital of São Paulo, the situation is not yet characterized as an “outbreak”, but it also worries the authorities. In the entire month of November, there were 111 thousand people with flu-like symptoms. In less than 15 days in December, there are already 91 thousand patients with respiratory conditions.

Other states

The alert is also linked to an unusual increase in flu cases in other states and capitals, which register high demand for health facilities. Some open exclusive spaces for these patients and mobilize to expand vaccination. This is the case at least in Esprito Santo and the cities of Salvador (BA) and Porto Velho (RO), which confirmed the growth in attendance yesterday. In these places, however, there are still no records of an increase in serious cases and deaths.

Doctors warn that the same sanitary measures adopted to prevent coronaviruses – washing hands, wearing a mask and maintaining social distance – are effective against influenza, which can also progress to more serious conditions requiring hospital care.