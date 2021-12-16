Flu outbreak affects at least five states – 12/15/2021 – Balance and Health

After Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, other states and capitals raise the alert for an unusual increase in cases of flu. With the high demand for health facilities, they open exclusive spaces for these patients and mobilize to expand vaccination.

This is the case at least in Espírito Santo and the cities of Salvador (BA) and Porto Velho (RO), which confirmed the growth in attendance this Wednesday (15th). In these places, however, there are still no records of an increase in serious cases and deaths.

In a note sent to leaf, the Espírito Santo State Department of Health reported that “the scenario initially presents indicators for an influenza epidemic” in the state. He also said that he is awaiting the results of genetic sequencing that were sent to Fiocruz.

The folder released on Tuesday (14) an alert about the situation. She recommends separating receptions for patients with respiratory syndrome and expanding the supply of influenza and Covid-19 vaccines to risk groups and employees.

“It was observed that in the last two weeks the search for UPAs surpassed the estimated amount for the time, with an increase in analyzed exams and the rate of positivity for influenza as well”, the text states. This rate rose from 0.04% in October to 7.3% in December, until the last Monday (13).

Now, the state’s focus is to expand influenza vaccine coverage, especially in the elderly, which reached the lowest mark in 13 years: 76%, below the target of 90%. According to the secretariat, more than 143,000 elderly people have not yet been vaccinated against the flu.

For this, the municipalities are offering immunization to everyone over six months who go to health stations, malls and squares to receive other vaccines, carrying out an active search for priority groups and following a daily goal that adds up to 30,000 doses per day in the state.

In Porto Velho, the Municipal Health Department stated that it will provide seven units with specific rooms to treat flu symptoms, with tests to detect the cause and the referral of serious cases. The municipality was unable to inform the number of registered cases because the computerized system has been down for five days.

In Salvador, the Municipal Health Department confirmed the existence of an outbreak of the H3N2 influenza virus, associated with the epidemic that emerged in Rio. The capital of Bahia recorded 109 cases of the disease in 2021, 106 of which were notified between the end of November and beginning of December.

Given the scenario, the city even decided to suspend immunization against Covid-19 from Friday (17) to intensify vaccination against influenza in priority groups. The campaign was expanded to all during the month of July, but the population’s participation was low.

“We will mobilize all teams to intensify influenza vaccination in the city. It is a measure to expand vaccination coverage in the city so that we can break the transmission chain and, thus, reduce the impacts of the outbreak on our emergency care system,” he said the municipal secretary of Health, Léo Prates.

Elderly people, health workers, children aged 6 months to 6 years, pregnant and postpartum women, indigenous people, quilombolas and people with comorbidities or permanent disabilities are now covered. A second dose is also given to children vaccinated for the first time in 2021.

The city of Salvador is also evaluating the reopening of specific health units for the care of flu-like illnesses, known as “influenza”. The objective is to reduce the number of patients in UPAs and prevent the infection of patients with other diseases.

Doctors warn that the same sanitary measures adopted to prevent the coronavirus — washing hands, wearing a mask and maintaining social distance — are effective against influenza, which can also progress to more serious conditions requiring hospital care.

“The symptoms of this subtype of virus are similar to those of other classic flu syndromes such as high fever, sore throat, body aches, runny nose and persistent cough. In some cases, the disease can evolve,” says infectologist Adielma Nizarala.

In Salvador, the flu outbreak joins a dengue infestation. In the general index, the situation is under control, but in some neighborhoods the panorama is of alert. In Itapuã, for example, 11 out of every 100 households are infested, and the normal is 2.3.

Diseases are also added to the heavy rains that hit the interior of Bahia, leaving 6,770 homeless, 18,130 homeless, 12 dead and 273 injured. In the extreme south of the state, communities devastated by the storm have suffered from lack of gas and drinking water.