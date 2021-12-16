Flu outbreak: Bahia notifies 1st death by influenza A virus H3N2 – 12/16/2021

Bahia notified last night the first death by H3N2 in the state, a strain of influenza A (flu) responsible for the current outbreak of the disease in the country. The information has been confirmed to the UOL by the State Health Department. The victim is an 80-year-old woman, resident of Salvador, who was not vaccinated against the flu.

The influenza outbreak spreads across the country and worries health authorities. The two largest Brazilian capitals, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, have seen hospital admissions grow due to the disease in recent weeks.

Rio has already registered more than 23 thousand cases of H3N2, while the capital of São Paulo had 19 admissions until the week ending on the 14th — against 12 cases from March to June last year.

In Bahia, until Tuesday (14), 93 cases of Flu Syndrome (GS) with positive results for Influenza A H3N2 were notified. Of these, 15 progressed to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) and required hospitalization. Patients are aged between 9 and 85 years.

The state, through the Epidemiological Surveillance, reinforces the recommendation to intensify immunization in municipalities that have stocks, with the offer of influenza vaccine to priority groups not vaccinated during the 2021 campaign.

What is the H3N2 virus?

The H3N2 virus is one of the subtypes of the influenza A virus. Officially known as influenza A (H3N2), this virus is seasonal. It has circulated among humans since a pandemic in Hong Kong in 1968. But it wasn’t until 2005 that it began to circulate around the world more often.

H3N2 virus did not appear in Australia

Although H3N2 appeared in Hong Kong, a new mutation was identified “six months ago in Australia”, says the virologist from Unicamp (State University of Campinas) José Luiz Proença Módena. The strain was named Darwin after the city in which it was sequenced.

Does the flu vaccine protect against the H3N2 virus?

Because influenza viruses undergo more mutations than coronaviruses, vaccines need to change every year to ensure effectiveness. The flu vaccine used in Brazil already has H3N2 in its composition, but it is not the Darwin variant, which is now circulating in Rio and São Paulo.

Even so, the available vaccine “helps to at least reduce hospitalization”, says Cristina Bonorino, immunologist at the SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectology). “This variant is not in the vaccine, but the H3N2 is. So the vaccine has some protection.”

Who are the main victims?

The variant primarily targets the elderly and — unlike the coronavirus — children. In these groups, the flu can be even more serious, even resulting in hospitalization.

What are the main symptoms of the H3N2 virus?

The main symptoms caused by Darwin are the same as the common flu: high fever, joint pain, runny nose, cough, sore throat and severe headaches. There may be vomiting and diarrhea especially in children.

(*With information from Wanderley Preite Sobrinho, from UOL, in São Paulo)