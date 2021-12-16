Flu outbreak in ES: see where to get vaccinated in Greater Vitória

Although the increase in the number of cases has not yet impacted hospitalizations and deaths, Sesa has articulated with the municipalities of the state a kind of “task force” to apply 500 thousand vaccines in two weeks. The goal is to reach 90% of the vaccinated target audience. Currently, this rate is at 78.6%.

This year, almost the entire population can receive the immunizing agent, with the exception of children under six months of age and people who had a severe allergic reaction to the previous dose. In late September, the Ministry of Health also eliminated the 14-day gap between the Influenza vaccine and Covid-19.

To encourage Espirito Santo to get vaccinated, the report of The Gazette got in touch with the main cities of Greater Vitória to find out how and where people can get immunized against the flu. Below, you can check the guidelines for each city. The list is in alphabetical order. Check out:

CARIACICA

Where and when to get vaccinated: in the basic health units of Campo Grande, Cariacica Sede, Itapemirim, Jardim Botânico, Mucuri, Nova Brasília, Nova Canaã, Nova Rosa da Penha II, Novo Brasil, Oriente, Padre Gabriel and Porto de Santana, from Monday to Friday, from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm. In the basic health units of San Francisco, Santa Fé, Bela Aurora, Valparaíso, Santa Bárbara and Itaquari, vaccination takes place from Monday to Friday, from 7:00 am to 6:30 pm. It is also possible to get immunized at Faça Fácil near Campo Grande Terminal until this Friday (17) and at Casagrande Supermarket in Campo Grande until this Saturday (18), from 8:30 am to 4 pm.

GUARAPARI

Where and when to get vaccinated: in the basic health units of Setiba, Santa Mônica, Perocão, Jabaraí, Adalberto Simão Nader, Bela Vista, Amarelo, Rio Claro, Reta Grande, Camurugi, Roberto Calmon (Center), Caic (Pottery) and Kubitschek, in addition to the Municipal Center of Health, in Itapebussu. Always from Monday to Friday, from 7:30 am to 3 pm.

MOUNTAIN RANGE

Where and when to get vaccinated: in any health unit, according to the particular time of each immunization room. It is also possible to get vaccinated at Shopping Laranjeiras, from Wednesday to Friday, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, until December 23, and on Saturdays from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. At Shopping Montserrat, vaccination is done from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm, and next Saturday (18), from 10am to 5pm. The municipality also has the “itinerant vaccination”, which will visit Porto Canoa this Thursday (16th) and Jardim Tropical, this Friday (17th).

VIANA

Where and when to get vaccinated: at 18 basic health units, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm.

OLD VILLAGE

Where and when to get vaccinated: at any health facility, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 3 pm. On Saturdays, it is also possible to get vaccinated at Vila Natalina, in Parque da Prainha, from 2 pm to 9 pm.

VICTORY

Where and when to get vaccinated: at any health facility, from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm, and at vaccination points against Covid-19.

INFLUENZA: WHAT IS IT?

The “influenzas” are types of flu and this helps to understand what the disease is. The most common symptoms are: runny nose, nasal congestion, sneezing, cough, fever, headache, malaise, myalgia (muscle pain) and sore throat – which usually disappear within seven days.

Some people are more likely to develop a serious condition. This is the case of children up to five years of age, the elderly, pregnant women, immunosuppressed and diabetics. As well as anyone who has a problem or disease in the heart (cardiopathies) or lungs (pneumopathies).

Like Covid-19, Influenza is also transmitted through the respiratory route. In other words, wearing a mask, avoiding agglomerations, leaving rooms ventilated and reinforcing hand and surface hygiene are attitudes that help prevent the transmission of the virus. In addition to the flu vaccinations, of course.



