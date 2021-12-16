Fluminense seeks Flamengo to have Rodinei in 2022 | football

Rodinei remains highly rated in the transfer market. After attacks by Charlote-USA, São Paulo and Internacional, the right-back interests Fluminense, who has already made contacts with his manager and with Flamengo himself. The information was first published by the newspaper “O Dia” and confirmed by the ge

+Without a coach for two weeks, Flamengo collects résumés and penalty for a well-aimed shot in the market

+Fluminense hires for 2022: see who arrives, who stays and who leaves the club

It is known that so far Fluminense is not willing to cover the amount stipulated by Flamengo: US$ 1 million (R$ 5.7 million). Charlotte offered US$ 500 thousand dollars, while São Paulo and Inter also showed no interest in reaching the red-black request.

1 of 1 Rodinei Flamengo — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo Rodinei Flamengo — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Abel Braga, Fluminense’s new coach, likes Rodinei’s football and coached him at Flamengo and Internacional. Tricolor has already signed defensive midfielder Felipe Melo, left-back Mario Pineida and forward Willian.

Rodinei, who turns 30 in January, joined Flamengo in 2016 and last season was loaned to Internacional. He returned in the middle of 2021 and played 21 matches, scoring one goal.