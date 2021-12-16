Fluminense shows interest and makes contact with Rodinei, from Flamengo | Venetian Column



Fluminense is in full swing in the soccer market to strengthen the team looking to the next season. After getting right with Felipe Melo, Pineida and Abel Braga, and forwarding the arrival of Willian Bigode, Tricolor has another player on target for 2022. It’s Rodinei, from Flamengo.

According to the Newspaper O Dia with sources at Fluminense, with the approval of Abel Braga, who worked with the athlete at Internacional and wanted to take him to Lugano, Switzerland, members of the tricolor board contacted Rubro-Negro to show interest in hiring the full-back -right. The idea was to understand which business model the rival wants to negotiate Rodinei.

The report got in touch with former defender Ricardo Scheidt, Rodinei’s representative, to find out details about Fluminense’s interest in the athlete, but he did not answer the calls.

As it has already made clear to other clubs that probed the athlete, Flamengo only accepts to release Rodinei definitively, that is, a sale. Although the player is currently the third option for the right flank, Rubro-Negro will not facilitate a departure, even knowing that his contract runs until December 2022 (may sign a pre-contract with another team from July) .

Recently, Charlotte FC, from MLS, made an official proposal to Flamengo to have Rodinei and offered US$ 500 thousand (about R$ 2.6 million), but Rubro-Negro made a counterproposal and demanded US$ 1 million (in around R$5.4 million). The American team did not accept, and interest cooled.

Aged 29, Rodinei joined Flamengo in 2016. In 2020, he was loaned to Internacional, where he stood out, mainly during the period when Abel Braga was in Colorado. In mid 2021, he returned to Rubro-Negro, played 23 matches, scored a goal and gave four assists.