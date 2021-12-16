For the rapporteur, there is no equitable fee in question of high value

The STJ Special Court started to judge four affected cases to determine whether the CPC rule that provides for the judge’s equitable assessment in the setting of attorney’s fees for loss of suit, in cases of negligible value, can also be applied in the event of claims with economic benefit high.

In the session this Wednesday, 15, the rapporteur, Minister Og Fernandes, voted in the sense that the setting of fees for equitable appraisal is not allowed when the values ​​of the conviction, cause or economic benefit of the demand are high. For Your Excellency, it is mandatory, in these cases, to observe the percentages provided for in paragraphs 2 and 3 of art. 85 of the CPC, depending on the presence of the Treasury in the dispute, which will subsequently be calculated on the value: a) of the conviction; b) the economic benefit obtained and c) the updated value of the cause.

The case was suspended due to a request for a review by Minister Nancy Andrighi.

Special Court of STJ conducts judgment by videoconference.(Image: Gustavo Lima/STJ)

Four processes were affected to define whether the CPC rule that provides for the judge’s equitable assessment in the setting of attorney’s fees for loss of suit, in cases of negligible value, can also be applied in the event of claims with high economic benefit.

The controversy to be analyzed by the ministers is as follows: “Definition of the scope of the rule inserted in paragraph 8 of article 85 of the CPC in cases in which the value of the case or the economic benefit of the demand is high”. The question was registered in the STJ repetitive system as Theme 1.076.

Most of the time, the concern with setting high fees occurs when the Public Treasury is defeated. There is disagreement between the ministers of the 1st section of the STJ. However, the matter is already settled in the 2nd section, according to which fees must be set at a level of 10 to 20% pursuant to art. 85, paragraph 2, with no space for fair assessment in cases of high value of the cause or economic benefit.

The rapporteur, Minister Og Fernandes, began his statement by emphasizing that the issue is of interest to “18 thousand judges and 1 million lawyers”.

For the rapporteur, there are rules, and proportionality is already established by the CPC, “like it or not”.

The minister highlighted that the matter has a lot of legal interest, of the magistracy itself – in the sense of setting a criterion that is guiding. Thus, he proposed the following theses:

i) the setting of fees for equitable assessment is not allowed when the values ​​of the conviction, the cause or economic benefit of the demand are high. In these cases, compliance with the percentages provided for in paragraphs 2 and 3 of art. 85 of the CPC, depending on the presence of the Treasury in the dispute, which will subsequently be calculated on the value: a) of the conviction; b) the economic benefit obtained and c) the updated value of the cause.

ii) arbitration of fees for equity is only allowed when, whether or not there is conviction: a) the economic benefit obtained by the winner is inestimable or negligible; b) the value of the cause is too low.

In the specific case in REsp 1,877,883, it heard about the special appeal and provided for, returning the case records to the Court of origin so that the fees can be arbitrated, observing the limits contained in art. 85 in paras. 3rd 4th 5th and 6th of the CPC. The same understanding was fixed in the REsps 1,850,512, 1,906,623 and 1,906,618. The REsp 1,906,618 was known and rejected, as the Treasury was the applicant.

The case was suspended due to a request for a review by Minister Nancy Andrighi.