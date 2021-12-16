Former André Gonçalves defends the actor after imprisonment for pension debt | celebrities



Rio – After being the target of yet another prison order for non-payment of child support, André Gonçalves was defended by his ex-wife, actress Myrian Rios. The artist is the mother of Pedro Arthur, 20, the result of her marriage to the actor, which lasted from 1999 to 2002. In an interview with Quem magazine, the presenter stated that she sees a need to change the legislation that guarantees the right to pension .

“I would like to make it clear that, in my opinion, the Alimony Law should be amended. We know that many parents do not pay the alimony due to carelessness and irresponsibility. However, we also know that there are cases in which parents become sick, unemployed and defaulters,” began the artist. It is worth mentioning that André claimed that he was unable to make payments because he was unemployed after the end of his contract with Rede Globo, in 2016.

“In these cases, I believe that the father proving that his financial situation is not good and is unable to catch up on the outstanding balance, he should not be taken to prison, which will make it difficult to be hired and work,” continued Myrian. “I would sign a term of commitment, so that when I go back to work, I would catch up on the outstanding balance, without the exaggeration of interest and monetary correction as is always the case here in Brazil. It becomes a bottomless bag,” he added.

The actress insisted on defending Pedro Arthur’s father, who has been under house arrest since the end of November: “I can say that whenever André was working, he paid his pension and gave much more than what was agreed as a gift for his children”, declared the actress, who will be on the soap opera “Poliana Moça”, by SBT.

André was ordered under house arrest for owing R$ 350,000 to his 18-year-old daughter Valentina, from his marriage to journalist Cynthia Benini. Last week, a new lawsuit against the actor was filed by Manuela, 23, who took a lawsuit that was filed by his mother, Tereza Seiblitz, to whom André was married from 2002 to 2006. debt of R$ 109 thousand and even sent indirect messages to the actor on their social networks.