Former André Gonçalves, Tereza Seiblitz detonates ‘victimization’ of the actor: ‘Revoltante’ · TV News

Former André Gonçalves, Tereza Seiblitz criticized the actor’s positions regarding the pension debts of his 22-year-old daughter Manuela. The actress, who is suing him in court alongside the young woman, said that the artist was always an absentee father and even cursed the heiress when he was pressured to pay the back payments.

“It’s sad and revolting to see a father expose his children like this. A father appears in a video with melodramatic music in the background saying how good he is even when he decides not to pay child support due to his daughters. As if child support were a favor, she began in an Instagram post on Wednesday night (15).

In the report, Manuela’s mother recalled the moment when the ex did not appear to sign the baby’s registration. “My compadre Emilio got his identity card [André], held in a bar in Gávea because of a debt,” lamented Tereza. “André never had a daily life with Manu. The only time I asked him to go to the pediatrician with me, I almost lost time because he didn’t show up. I went alone,” she completed.

The actress was afraid of frustrating her daughter and withheld all her problems with her father from her. When Manuela turned nine, Tereza revealed that Gonçalves reduced the amount of the combined pension without notifying anyone. “The day he saw that he would have to pay the agreed pension, he called me screaming and cursing. It’s very revealing for an actor to think he can do that to an actress, isn’t it?” he asked.

“This was happening, with him paying what he wanted and when he wanted, until Manuela, aged 18, had to be in charge of this pension issue. He cursed her in every way. André now opens his mouth to say that Manuela she wants his harm and doesn’t even know how old she is,” he revolted.

The actor faces two lawsuits: one against Manuela and another against Valentina Benini, 18, his daughter and journalist Cynthia Benini. With an arrest decreed by the Justice of Santa Catarina, he owes more than R$ 350 thousand in pension and is about to wear an electronic ankle bracelet.

Check out Tereza Seiblitz’s Instagram outburst below: