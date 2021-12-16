Former coach of Cuca, Levir Culpi sees a “pupil” close to the same title at Atlético-MG: “Me must barbecue” | athletic-mg

The four goals scored by Cuca against Caxias and Juventude, in the 1985 ACEG Cup, changed Alexi Stival’s career. The performance aroused the eyes of rivals from the Rio Grande do Sul mountains, and Juve hired him in the same year. There, Cuca met Levir Culpi, 10 years his senior, in the transition between his career as a player and his first job as a coach. Intimate relationship, which refers to the same neighborhood of Curitiba and comes close to one more ingredient: the Copa do Brasil by Atlético-MG.

In the list of greatest coaches in the club’s history, the children of the Santa Felicidade neighborhood in Paraná are at the top. From traditional Italian families from the colony of Curitiba, the former defender and the former midfielder made Galo a more winning club. In front of Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada, Cuca can match Levir’s greatest feat for Atlético-MG, if he confirms the national title.

Already the Brazilian champion, Cuca had already been immortalized by the Libertadores 2013. Levir, in turn, has five spells at Atlético, with the 2014 Copa do Brasil, the Copa Sudamericana of the same year, and also a Brazilian, from Serie B , in 2006, in a vital situation for the club’s resumption until reaching the current stage.

1 of 5 Levir Culpi at his restaurant dedicated to Minas Gerais food, in Curitiba — Photo: Rodrigo Fonseca Levir Culpi at his restaurant dedicated to Minas Gerais food, in Curitiba — Photo: Rodrigo Fonseca

A link between Levir and Cuca at Atlético, which helps to understand the personality of both: Levir shared the animal received by the 2014 Brazil Cup with Galo employees. So did Cuca in Mineiro and in the Brazilian

It was in 1985, for example, with the gloves of the signed contract, that the Galo coach married Rejane, forming a family of two daughters and a granddaughter. Also at that time, in Caxias do Sul, Juventude gathered Cuca as midfielder/striker, Levir as coach, and Celso Roth as physical trainer.

In 2017, in an interview on his Youtube channel alongside physical trainer Carlinhos Neves, Levir Culpi held an old Juventude jersey and recalled his days as a coach in Cuca. And he joked that Cuca owed him a barbecue, out of gratitude.

This pre-final Wednesday, Levir received the ge at his restaurant in Curitiba, the Tempero de Minas. Adorned with frames of shirts and images of the coach’s career, Levir still charges the old acquaintance’s barbecue.

– Cuca… We went to get Cuca in the interior. At Santa Cruz, in the interior of Rio Grande do Sul. He came to Juventude, it did well, and Grêmio already took it. So, Cuca owes me barbecue. Cuca says he fishes. It’s too much of a liar! I’ve never seen a fish of his, never smelled his meat. It’s a pretty big lie! He doesn’t fish and he doesn’t know how to barbecue, because he never invited me – joked Levir Culpi.

“Our family is from Santa Felicidade. We were part of Iguaçu, which makes the classic of the Italian colony with Trieste. I got to know Cuca’s father a lot” (Levir)

Carlinhos Neves, also from Curitiba, was physical trainer for Cuca and Levir at Atlético, sequentially, in the period between 2011 and 2014. The coach’s duo with Cuca went beyond Brazil, and worked in China. And, in Carlinhos’ analysis, the Galo commander is the greatest strategist in Brazilian football.

– Cuca became the greatest strategist in Brazil. He’s a great squad builder, helping with signings, analyzing opponents. He lives, perhaps, at the peak of his career, with a job at Santos Libertadores runner-up, and now this one at Atlético.

2 out of 5 Cuca and Levir Culpi in their youth, in 1985 — Photo: Reproduction/O Pioneiro Newspaper Cuca and Levir Culpi in their youth, in 1985 — Photo: Reproduction/O Pioneiro Newspaper

Levir continues with restaurants in Curitiba. A clear reference to his historical experience in Minas Gerais football, where he was also champion with Cruzeiro in the 1996 Copa do Brasil. both, inhabiting the club of national knockout champions by Galo.

2 tickets

223 games

127 wins

48 draws

48 defeats

Titles: Campeonato Mineiro (2012, 2013 and 2021), Copa Libertadores (2013) and Campeonato Brasileiro (2021)

5 tickets

320 games

172 wins

66 draws

82 defeats

Titles: Campeonato Mineiro (1995, 2007 and 2015), Brasileiro Série B (2006), Recopa Sudamericana (2014) and Copa do Brasil (2014)

Cuca e Levir, by Carlinhos Neves:

“They are two friends, different coaches, with different methodologies, different temperaments, and champions. Which demonstrates that there is no one way to do things.”

– My relationship with Cuca predates that with Levir, despite Cuca being younger. I came across him there at Grêmio, in the late 1980s, when he came from Juventude. The physical trainer was Celso Roth, who left, and I joined. Afterwards, we worked at Palmeiras in 1992, also with Otacílio Gonçalves, Lucas’ father, who is now at Atlético-MG. It’s been a relationship of almost 40 years. Afterwards, we worked at São Paulo in 2004, when Cuca helped build the base of the team that would be world champion in 2005.

– I used to say that Cuca was the ugly Kaka when he was a player. It was a very modern sock for the time. He played with shirt 8, right midfielder, but appeared in the area to submit, he scored many goals. It was also a “box-to-box”. It wasn’t skillful. There’s a difference. But he was extremely technical, on the pass, finishing.

3 out of 5 Carlinhos Neves, physical trainer Atlético-MG — Photo: Flickr Atlético-MG Carlinhos Neves, physical trainer Atlético-MG — Photo: Flickr Atlético-MG

– Levir is also from Curitiba, we knew each other, but I didn’t work with him until 2000, when we met in São Paulo. We were São Paulo champions that year. Then, the following year, he goes to Atlético and calls me. We made a Brazilian that the fans don’t forget about that rain in São Caetano. It was a great team. Then I returned to Atlético in 2011, with Cuca. We lived that year of struggle against relegation, then we were runners-up in Brazil, and champions of Libertadores. Cuca is going to China at the end of 2013. I’ll stay. Levir replaced Paulo Autuori, another great friend, and I meet him again.

“Every end of the year, Cuca tends to make a game on his farm, and he calls us. Levir, on the other hand, I meet him every 15 days here in Curitiba”.

– With Levir, in 2014, we won the Recopa against Lanús during the World Cup period. Argentina trained in the City of Rooster and we went to Vila Olímpica, which did not have the ideal conditions. One day, I arrived at the late Malufão (deceased football director at Galo) and suggested that we do the opposite, go train at the AFA, in Ezeiza. He liked it and made it happen. We followed the 7-1 of 2014 in the AFA building, as well as the Cup final that Argentina lost to Germany. Messi, on the return of the Argentine national team, even met Ronaldinho there.

4 out of 5 Carlinhos Neves accompanied Cuca no Galo, Shandong, São Paulo and Santos — Photo: Marcelo Hazan Carlinhos Neves accompanied Cuca no Galo, Shandong, São Paulo and Santos — Photo: Marcelo Hazan