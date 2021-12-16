Former Facebook and Google, Brazilian Hugo Barra now leads a health startup – Link

Former executive of Facebook and Google in the United States, Brazilian Hugo Barra announced this Wednesday, 15th, that he is the new CEO of Detect, a biotechnology startup that makes home tests of covid-19, with promise of results in up to 1 hour. According to a publication on LinkedIn, this is just the first step of healthtech, which intends to launch other products in the future based on the analysis of DNA and RNA.

“Over the past 2 years, while our lives have been affected by the pandemic, one of humanity’s greatest challenges has been the massive information vacuum — not knowing if you have a virus that can be transmitted to the people you love. if Detect’s first mission,” wrote Barra, who worked as Facebook’s vice president of virtual reality (VR) from 2017 until last May — since then, he has been dedicated to the startup.

Brazilian Hugo Barra was vice president of virtual reality at Facebook until May 2021

Detect claims that the company’s solution works like a PCR test, but it is 50 times more sensitive than others on the market because it performs a molecular analysis of the new coronavirus, and not protein, such as antigens.

According to the startup, the product costs US$49 and is only available in the United States, having been approved by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the highest health authority in the country, which also gave the green light to American startups Cue Health and Lucira Health to enter the business. Barra says that Detect, founded in March 2020, has more than 100 employees and that it has already raised US$ 118 million in investment rounds.

The executive’s move comes at an important time for both healthcare startups and Facebook. Healthtechs have seen a leap in growth since the covid pandemic began, which digitized services across multiple industries, including the medical field. At the same time, Facebook decided to make its VR division the centerpiece of its metaverse-boosting strategy.

For many years, Barra was one of the main Brazilian executives in the technology sector worldwide. He worked at Google between 2008 and 2013, when he reached the position of vice president of the Android division. Afterwards, he became global vice president of the Chinese company Xiaomi, where he stayed until 2017, when he left for Facebook. There, he worked in the area of ​​virtual reality and worked on the launch of the Oculos Go, Quest and Quest 2 glasses.