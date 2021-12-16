Fortnite: Hero Base Announces Master as New Pro Player

A Hero Base, organization of Fortnite Founded by youtuber and influencer Flakes Power, announced this Wednesday (15) the hiring of professional player Gabriel “Master” Marques, 18 years old.

Master has been on the Fortnite scene since 2017, when the game was launched, and gained notoriety in the Brazilian competition when he won the first championship aimed at trios officially promoted by Epic Games, in 2019. Since the beginning of his career, he has won 15 titles, totaling more than 80 thousand dollars.

Continue after advertising

Regarding his entry into Hero Base, Master stated that he is fully focused on the next season of competitive. “(…) when Flakes invited me, I had no doubts. I am very happy to be able to defend one of the main Brazilian Fortnite flags. I promise that I will do my best to bring more titles and bring joy to our fans that deserve it”, he said.

Already Flakes, CEO of the organization, the arrival of Master is in line with Hero’s plans to continue growing in the competitive world. “This movement is part of our growth strategy and you can be sure that there will be more news out there. The Master, in addition to being a personal friend, is one of the main names in the scene and will certainly add a lot of luggage to our team.”

This is Hero Base’s second hire in recent weeks. More recently, they announced Dengoso as an influencer on the team.

See also: Flakes Power comments on the new season