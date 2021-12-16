Four children die after falling from a bouncy castle that flew in Australia

Four children died and another five were seriously injured after falling 10 meters from a bouncy castle blown up by the wind at a school event in Australia.

The children of Hillcrest Elementary School in Devonport, on the north coast of Tasmania, were celebrating the end of the school year when the wind swept the castle into the air.

“Students at Grade 5/6 Hillcrest Elementary School dropped from a height of about 10 meters after a significant local wind event caused a bouncy castle and several bouncy balls to rise into the air at around 10 am,” said Tasmanian police on a note.

Four children – two girls and two boys – died and another five are in hospital with serious injuries. Typically, 6th grade children are between 10 and 12 years old.

“On a day when these kids were supposed to celebrate their last day in elementary school, instead, we’re all mourning their loss,” said Commissioner Darren Hine during a Thursday afternoon news conference.

“Our hearts are broken by the families and loved ones, schoolmates and teachers of these children taken too early,” he said.

Emergency services, including helicopters, were sent to the school to treat the wounded and transport some to hospital.

“This is a very tragic event and our thoughts are with families and the wider school community, as well as our first responders,” Police Commander Debbie Williams told reporters at the school on Thursday.

“There is no doubt that this has been a very confrontational and harrowing scene. Counseling is being made available to affected families in the school community, along with first responders,” she said.

Hillcrest Primary School asked parents to withdraw their children from school as it would close early.

The bouncy castle was one of several attractions organized for students as part of the “Big Day In”, according to the school’s Facebook page. Other activities included a Water Play Zone and Zorb balls.

Police asked people to avoid the area.

“My thoughts are with the people involved, but obviously the parents of the children who were injured,” said Tasmanian Prime Minister Peter Gutwein.

*This article has been translated. Read the original in English