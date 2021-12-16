Four children die in bouncy castle accident at school in Australia | World

Four children died and several were seriously injured in an accident with a bouncy castle on Thursday (16) during a year-end school party in Australia.

Gusts of wind lifted the structure with the children in it. The bouncy castle rose to a height of 10 meters and then fell. It is not yet known why the bouncy castle was suspended.

“I can sadly confirm that four children have died, four are in critical condition and one is in serious condition,” said Island Tasmania Police Chief Darren Hine.

Students at an elementary school in the north of the Tasmania region were celebrating the end of school before the Christmas break when the accident happened.

Several rescue helicopters and ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

The press showed footage of police officers crying in front of blue tarpaulins covering what some described as “a very shocking and harrowing scene”.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the incident devastating.

The school had invited parents to collaborate with the event, which included a play area, a toboggan run, an arts and crafts area, and a bouncy castle.

“The aim of the day is to celebrate a successful year and enjoy some fun activities with classmates,” said Hillcrest Primary School on its Facebook page.

The message got an update a few hours later: “There’s been an accident in our school’s area. We’re going to close the school for the rest of the day. We ask that parents come pick up their children urgently.”