‘From now on, there will only be a Rooster,’ says Rubens Menin in celebration of the Copa do Brasil – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction



One of Atlético’s main financial supporters, businessman Rubens Menin was at Arena da Baixada, stadium of Atlhetico Paranaense, where Galo was two-time champion of the Copa do Brasil. Quite happy, he guaranteed that the team’s next years will be with more achievements and that the fans can get used to it.

“You don’t know what this here (Brazil Cup medal) plus Sunday’s (Brazilian Championship medal) means to me. This will go down in history! I think Atlético fans have to get used to, because from now on we’re going to win every championship. From now on, only Roosters will come!”, said Rubens Menin.

About Atlético’s football management, which has won the support of businessmen since 2020, Menin explained how this turnaround was. “I think in 2020 it started to turn around, and 2021 was sensational. Sergio Coelho’s work is wonderful. With the whole team”.

This year, Atlético vice president José Murilo Procópio said that 2021 would be for planting and harvesting the following year. Rubens Menin said that the harvest will be annual. “From now on, we will harvest every year. We want to harvest every year. Nothing but harvesting every year”.

Rubens Menin also left a message for the fans: “We have to continue supporting. Atlético fans made the difference this year. And it will always do. Atlético fans are unrivalled. Let’s keep this crowd warm as it is,” he concluded.

