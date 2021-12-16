Future Ibovespa rises following the exterior, even with the Federal Reserve’s ‘hawkish’ tone

The future Ibovespa operates in high in business this Thursday (16) following the good performance of indices abroad, after the announcements of the Central Bank of the United States (Federal Reserve). Even with a posture considered more hawkish of the monetary authority, which will accelerate the withdrawal of stimulus to the American economy, the stock exchanges respond positively.

“Everything would lead to believe that the market would have a very adverse reaction. It’s not very rational and it can be something punctual. It doesn’t mean that in two weeks the interpretation will be that good. We are going to have higher interest rates in the world’s largest economy, obviously this puts pressure on other markets due to the differential in these interest rates”, points out Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos.

The Fed has announced that it will cut government bond purchases by $30 billion a month. The prediction is that the tapering be completed by March of next year and only then will the Central Bank start to raise interest rates in the economy, which are currently between zero and 0.25%. Three adjustments to the rate are planned in 2022.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech confirmed that the monetary authority no longer considers inflation to be transitory.

“Now, the indication is that the inflation target has already been reached and that all that remains is to complete the employment target to start raising interest rates. With unemployment at 4.2%, this goal is also very close to being achieved”, said Marcos Mollica, manager of Opportunity Total.

In the opinion of Roberto Attuch, CEO of Ohmresearch, even though the Fed’s tone was hawkish, the market was already expecting this. “The reaction was the typical ‘better than feared.’ Now the way is open for the Natal rally, with new highs in the markets”, he stated.

PEC of Precatório and BC forecasts

Here in Brazil, the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved yesterday, in the second round, by 332 votes in favor, 141 against and one abstention, the basic text of the PEC dos Precatório. The proposal had returned for analysis by deputies after undergoing changes during the course of the Federal Senate. As there were no new changes, the text is going to be promulgated by the National Congress.

The Precatório PEC opens fiscal space in excess of R$ 100 billion in the 2022 Budget, by limiting the payment of precatório – which are federal debts recognized by the Judiciary and with no possibility of appeal – and a change in the calculation methodology of the spending ceiling (part already in effect).

Earlier today, the Quarterly Inflation Report (RTI) was also released, in which the Central Bank reduced its growth forecast for the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022, from 2.1% to 1.0%. In the document, the BC also adjusted the perspective of expansion for this year’s GDP, from 4.7% (calculated in September) to 4.4%.

The Ministry of Economy, in turn, forecasts an expansion of 5.1% for the GDP this year and 2.1% for the next, while the market, according to the latest Focus bulletin, estimates that the economy will grow 4.65 % in 2021 and 0.50% next year.

The pre-market numbers

At 9:17 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa futures for February 2022 advanced 0.83% to 110,005 points.

The commercial dollar operated at a slight increase of 0.03%, at R$5.675 on purchase and R$5.676 on sale. The dollar futures for January 2022 advanced 0.4%, to R$ 5.724.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 operates stable at 11.54%; DI for January 2025 drops two basis points to 10.48%; and the DI for January 2027 drops three basis points to 10.34%.

International stocks and commodities

Futures indices signal a bullish opening for New York Stock Exchanges, which closed yesterday’s session with significant gains after the Federal Reserve’s statements.

The Dow Jones Future advanced 0.71%; S&P 500 futures were up 0.81%; and Nasdaq futures advanced 0.91%.

In Europe, markets were already closed when the Fed meeting ended. Today, stock exchanges operate with expressive gains. The Stoxx 600 index, which brings together companies from 17 European countries, advanced 1.72%.

After the Fed, today is the turn of the British BoE (9:00 am) and the ECB (9:45 am) to decide their monetary policies, and the expectation for both is that they will postpone any tightening measures. In Europe, concerns about the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus could weigh on the decision to reduce liquidity, with the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

On the Chinese Dalian Stock Exchange, the price of iron ore rose 2.75%. And oil prices, which closed higher yesterday, rose again this Thursday. The barrel of Brent advances 1.3%, to US$ 74.84, while that of WTI rises 1.4%, to US$ 71.84.

