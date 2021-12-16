Fux’s decision in the Kiss nightclub case is illegal, lawyers say

The decision of the president of the Federal Supreme Court, Luiz Fux, to authorize the immediate arrest of the four convicts in the Kiss nightclub case is illegal and unconstitutional. That’s because the preliminary injunction cannot be used to reverse Habeas Corpus and because it violated the presumption of innocence. This is what lawyers heard by the Conjure.

Fux granted an injunction in suspension of the preliminary injunction to overturn the decision of judge José Manuel Martinez Lucas, of the Rio Grande do Sul Court of Justice, who granted an injunction in Habeas Corpus to prevent the first-degree judge from ordering the immediate arrest of the four defendants . They were convicted by the Jury Court of murder and attempted murder for the 242 deaths and more than 600 injuries caused by the fire at the nightclub Kiss, in Santa Maria (RS), in the early morning hours of January 27, 2013.

For Fux, the execution of the conviction by the Jury Court is independent of the appeal judgment or any other appeal. His argument is that the second instance cannot review facts and evidence when analyzing appeals to the conviction. Thus, the sovereignty of the jury’s verdict should prevail, as provided for in the Constitution. In his understanding, the immediate arrest imposed by the jury represents the public interest in the execution of the conviction.

“In this sense, considering the extremely high social reprobability of the defendants’ conduct, the dimension and extent of the criminal facts, as well as their impacts on the local, national and international communities, the contested decision of the Court of Justice of Rio Grande Sul causes serious injury to public order by disregarding, without any suitable justification, the precedents of the Federal Supreme Court and the explicit legal diction of article 492, §4, Code of Criminal Procedure”, declared Fux.

the criminalist Pierpaolo Cruz Bottini says Fux’s decision has no legal basis. “The institute of suspension of security is not suitable for Habeas Corpus. If we are discussing people’s arrest, and there is an understanding of the Court of Justice, a discussion of the Superior Court of Justice on the feasibility of imprisonment in the second degree even in the jury, that had to follow the formal instances”.

the jurist Lenio Streck points out that the minister’s decision was based on Law 8.437/1992, which provides for the granting of precautionary measures against acts of the Public Power, but which was never designed for the criminal scope. “Therefore, inapplicable to stopping Habeas Corpus.”

“The STF went beyond the limits of the guarantees. The Public Ministry of Rio Grande do Sul should have waited for the TJ-RS to judge the merits of the HC. Now we have an impasse: what if the TJ-RS grants the HC on the merits? MP-RS will enter with what measure? It will not be able to use again the request for suspension of the injunction. It will only have the ordinary appeal in Habeas Corpus. The suspension seems to serve more to pressure the 1st Criminal Chamber of the TJ-RS”, evaluates Lenio.

Along the same lines, the lawyer Aury Lopes Jr. opines that “it is an absolutely regrettable decision in every respect”.

“The defendants have responded to the process in freedom for years, they have never generated any dangerous situation that would justify preventive detention, so the decision is completely stripped of any precautionary nature. Never before has an injunction in HC been suspended like this, per saltum, monocratically and invoking an absolutely inadequate argument, since Law 8.437/1992 and article 297 of the Internal Regulation of the STF do not have this penal dimension”.

In an article published in Conjure, the criminalist Alberto Zacharias Toron highlights that STJ Precedent 604 establishes that “the writ of mandamus is not suitable for assigning suspensive effect to a criminal appeal filed by the Public Ministry”. Although the STF has 1st Panel precedents affirming the possibility of executing the sentence immediately in the event of a jury decision, this did not give the STF direct competence to impose its jurisprudence, says Toron.

“The justice system imposes rules that must be observed. It is curious that a court that has a precedent such as 691, which removes the jurisdiction of the STF to hear Habeas Corpus filed against an injunction rejected by another higher court, allows itself to hear of a matter not yet judged in the court of origin or by the STJ. Worse, the same STF, with unusual constancy, has proclaimed, even in Habeas Corpus, the impossibility of hearing about matters not appreciated by the lower courts. As you can now know directly from the matter posted by the MP-RS?”, asks the lawyer.

“What is left, it must be said, is the odious monocratic tyranny, the sole discretion against the law and the Constitution. The distorted satisfaction of public opinion with the early punishment of convicts who still have the right to appeal does not represent any prestige to Justice. of competence and, even worse, invoking an unreasonable law to have them arrested is ‘anything goes’, it is the antithesis of justice. Submitting ‘the others’ to arrest outside the legal framework is unworthy of the Judiciary”, analyzes Toron.

presumption of innocence

Luiz Fux based his decision to determine the immediate arrest of those convicted based on article 492, I, “e” of the Code of Criminal Procedure, included by the “anti-crime” law (Law 13964/2019). The device establishes that the president of the jury court will determine the provisional execution of sentences over 15 years, without prejudice to any appeals that may be filed. The four already convicted in the Kiss nightclub case received penalties of between 18 and 22 years in prison.

Lenio Streck points out that the STJ has already decided that, also in the jury, it is only possible to execute the sentence after the final sentence of the conviction, as established by the STF in Declaratory Actions of Constitutionality 43, 44 and 54.

“This makes the provision of the ‘anti-crime’ law that orders automatic arrest in cases of convictions over 15 years remain in the limbo of unconstitutionality. What should be remembered is that the STF has already decided for the primacy of the presumption of innocence. STJ followed the STF. The judge of the TJ-RS followed both of them. Fux was the one who was out of step”, declares the jurist.

The jury is a first-degree body, and its decisions can be broadly reviewed by the Court of Justice, including in relation to the evidentiary issue, through article 593, III, ‘d’, of the CPP (when the decision of the jurors is manifestly contrary to the evidence in the case file), emphasizes Aury Lopes Jr. “The concept of the jury’s sovereignty is being completely distorted, it never had this dimension”.

“Furthermore, it is an absurd violation of the presumption of innocence, Article 492, I, ‘e’ being manifestly unconstitutional. If the early execution of the sentence, in the second degree, is unconstitutional, what about a decision of first grade? This reading that is being done is absurd”, says Lopes Jr.

Master in Criminal Law Jacqueline Valles remember that the STF is analyzing the constitutionality of the device.

In the judgment of Extraordinary Appeal 1,235,340, which has already started, the justices of the Supreme Court Luís Roberto Barroso, rapporteur, and Dias Toffoli expressed themselves in the sense that the sovereignty of the jury’s verdict — which cannot be replaced by a pronouncement of any other court — authorizes the immediate commencement of the execution of the sentence. There was a dissenting vote, by Minister Gilmar Mendes, and the judgment was suspended due to a request for examination by Minister Ricardo Lewandowski.

“This article [492, I, ‘e’, do CPP] it contradicts article 5 of the Federal Constitution, which deals with the right to full defense and provides for imprisonment when the possibilities for appeals end. The STF itself has previously defined that imprisonment before becoming unappealable must be defined based on article 312 of the CPP”, says Jacqueline Valles, citing the device that establishes the hypotheses that authorize the decree of preventive detention.

the criminalist Rodrigo Faucz Pereira e Silva, in an article published in Conjure, assesses that the provision included in the CPP by the “anti-crime” law cannot be applied to the Club Kiss case. This is because the fact occurred in 2013, and the law only came into force in 2019.

“As much as article 2 of the CPP provides for the principle of immediacy, the amendment to article 492, I, of the CPP, corresponds to a rule that directly restricts the freedom of the accused, and it can be applied only in cases where the criminal act has occurred after the law entered into force. Therefore, by an intertemporal criterion, the law cannot be retroactive, and the application of the immediate execution of the penalty should be ruled out due to this bias”.

In addition, the lawyer emphasizes that the sovereignty of the verdicts is a constitutional guarantee of the citizens, and cannot be used against them.

“Furthermore, the conceptualization of the principle of the sovereignty of the verdicts is admittedly simple and straightforward: reform of the merits of the decision of the jury court is not admitted. Which does not mean that, with the decision of the jury, there is a kind of final res jury By the way, far from it. There are countless cases of annulment of the judgment session, not only for decisions manifestly contrary to the evidence in the case file, but mainly due to nullity”, affirms Rodrigo Faucz Pereira e Silva.