Gabriel Martinelli scores, Arsenal beat West Ham to enter the G-4 of the Premier League | english football

Arsenal achieved an important result this Wednesday by beating West Ham 2-0, in a game valid for the 17th round of the English Championship . With that, he just overtook his opponent of the day (29 to 28 points) and took fourth place on the Premier League leaderboard.

Playing at home, Arsenal created more opportunities in the first half. There were nine submissions, three on target, against three by West Ham, which failed to hit the opposing goal.

Gabriel Martinelli’s goal was scored two minutes into the second half. He received a great pass from the center forward Lacazette, entered the area from the left at high speed and hit the corner on the other side well.. The Brazilian’s second goal for Arsenal this season, in 13 games.

— We knew that it would be a very difficult game, against a qualified opponent and that they were coming from three games without losing in the Premier League. It was a direct confrontation, and in front of our fans we needed these three points – said Martinelli, via the press office.

His team could have extended their advantage in the 21st minute, when Lacazette was brought down inside the area by full-back Vladimir Coufal – who received a second yellow card and was sent off. But the French striker’s charge was defended by goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

The second goal only came after 42 minutes, almost at the end of the match. After the counterattack, midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, who came in for Martin Odegaard, landed a left-handed kick from outside the area. He is the top scorer of arsenal in the Premier League, with six goals.

1 of 2 Gabriel Martinelli celebrates Arsenal’s goal against West Ham — Photo: Reuters Gabriel Martinelli celebrates Arsenal’s goal against West Ham — Photo: Reuters

New measures against Covid

Premier League “Plan B” against Covid-19 began on Wednesday, and some measures were put into practice in this match between Arsenal and West Ham. certificate of vaccination.

Fans who went to the Arsenal arena had to show self-declaration about Covid-19 on arrival: negative test up to 48 hours before or full immunization. The same happened in the matches between Crystal Palace and Southampton, and Brighton against Wolverhampton.

At least 20% of the fans present in the stadiums should have their documentation against Covid-19 verified by the teams organizing the games, depending on the agreement with the local authorities. Restrictions do not apply to children under 18 years of age.

